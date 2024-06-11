Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Global Release Times

Elden Ring has proved to be one of the most popular titles on the current console generation, and it’s back to take the throne once again with the highly anticipated DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s a look at when exactly you can start your new adventure.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Console Release Time

Elden Ring players on console devices will have their opportunity to jump into Shadow of the Erdtree at midnight local time on June 21. This means that if you’re in a region that hits midnight first then you’ll be getting access before the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to get around this, you’ll just have to wait until midnight. If you’ve been playing Elden Ring since its arrival then this shouldn’t be too surprising as it’s the same process that players encountered on launch day.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC PC Release Time

Image via FromSoftware

Right now it is not clear exactly when Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will arrive on PC. While it hasn’t yet been officially announced, we expect that the PC release of Shadow of the Erdtree will be handled the same as the base game’s. This could mean a global release time of midnight CET regardless of where you live.

Of course, when we have an official release time for each region we will add a table to this article so it’s simple and convenient to find exactly when it will be here for you, but for now, it’s just a matter of waiting for that announcement. For comparison, the Elden Ring’s base game didn’t have PC release times until three days before its arrival, so it could be close to Shadow of the Erdtree’s launch until we find out.

Once we know for sure when Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be on PC this article will be updated.

