Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree File Size & Pre-Load Date

Elden Ring‘s long-awaited DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, is less than a month away, and players are eager to step into the Realm of Shadow. But before they can touch Miquella and spirit away to a new world, players must first clear space on their hard drive for the expansion and wait for it to pre-load.

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC File Size

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC clocks in at 16.502 GB on PlayStation 5. For reference, the entire base game is a little over 45 GB, so the full game plus DLC is just over 60 GB.

We know that the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is comparable in size to Limgrave (including the Weeping Peninsula), but this file size makes it seem as if the DLC will be larger than 1/3 of the base game. With 10+ bosses and around 100 weapons, we already know there is a lot for players to discover.

When can you Pre-Load Shadow of the Erdtree?

🚨 ELDEN RING™ Shadow of the Erdtree



– Download Size : 16.502 GB



– Pre-Load : June 19

– Launch : June 21#ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/i0twfQOdXN — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 5, 2024

Elden Ring’s DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, will be available to pre-load on PlayStation on June 19. This will give players two days to download all 16.5 GB before the gates to the Realm of Shadow officially open.

It’s worth noting that the download might add content to the base game, as previous updates have extended questlines or changed weapon stats. So, all 16 GB may not be dedicated to content found inside The Shadow of the Erdtree.

When Can You Play Shadow of the Erdtree?

As of right now, Shadow of the Erdtree won’t be a global release, meaning you won’t be able to play it until 12 AM local time. A way to get around this is by using a PlayStation account from Australia or Japan, but that might also require you to have purchased Elden Ring in that region.

If BANDAI NAMCO or FromSoftware announces a global release, we will make sure to update this section with the appropriate time for each region.

