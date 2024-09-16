Image Credit: Bethesda
English Voice Actors & Cast List For Re:Zero Season 3

Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 06:46 pm

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 is finally here bringing fans more of the incredible anime story. Whether you’re a new fan, or someone eager for the next season you’ll recognize plenty of these voice actors. Here’s the full list.

Full Re:Zero Season 3 English Cast List

ReZero Season 3 keyart Subaru and Emilia standing on water
Screenshot via Studio White Fox

Takahashi Rie as Emilia

Takahashi Rie voices Emilia, one of the two main characters in Re:Zero. You’ll recognize the voice of this extremely talented actor from her several other anime appearances which include KonoSuba where she voices Megumin, voicing Hoshino in Oshi no Ko, and Yuzuriha in Hell’s Paradise.

Kobayashi Yusuke as Natsuki Subaru

Natsuki Subaru is voiced by Kobayashi Yusuke. Like Takahashi Rie, Kobayashi is a seasoned anime veteran who you’ve likely heard before. His biggest roles include voicing Senkuu Ishigami in Dr. Stone, Tenza Yamada Asaemon in Hell’s Paradise, and Arthur Boyle in Fire Force.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Re:Zero Season 3

Here is the remaining cast members that you can expect to see and hear during Season 3 of Re:Zero.

ImageCharacterActor
BeatriceArai Satomi
Garfiel TinzelOkamoto Nobuhiko
Otto SuwenAmasaki Kohei
FeltAkasaki Chinatsu
Reinhard van AstreaNakamura Yuichi
Crusch KarstenIguchi Yuka
FerrisHorie Yui
Wilhelm van AstreaHoriuchi Kenyu
Anastasia HoshinUeda Kana
Julius JuukuliusEguchi Takuya
Priscilla BarielleTamura Yukari
AlSeki Tomokazu
Liliana MasqueradeYamane Aya
Joshua JuukuliusIshige Shoya
Kiritaka MuseNishiyama Koutaro
Heinkel AstreaTsuda Kenjiro
Sirius Romanee-ContiAnzai Chika
Capella Emerada LugunicaYuki Aoi

This is all of the cast that has been announced for Season 3 of Re:Zero, however, it is possible there could be some other characters set to appear when the new season’s broadcast begins. Should any major characters show up then the above table will be updated.

Re:Zero Season 3 Release Date

The first episode of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 will be released on Oct. 2, 2024. This episode will be followed by new releases each week through the Fall anime season. You can watch Re:Zero Season 3 as it airs on Crunchyroll where you can also rewatch the first two seasons if you need to refresh your memory.

If you’re after more ideas for what to watch this Fall, check out our full release calendar for the season where you might find something new to try out. The Fall anime season kicks off in late September.

