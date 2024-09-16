Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 is finally here bringing fans more of the incredible anime story. Whether you’re a new fan, or someone eager for the next season you’ll recognize plenty of these voice actors. Here’s the full list.

Full Re:Zero Season 3 English Cast List

Screenshot via Studio White Fox

Takahashi Rie as Emilia

Takahashi Rie voices Emilia, one of the two main characters in Re:Zero. You’ll recognize the voice of this extremely talented actor from her several other anime appearances which include KonoSuba where she voices Megumin, voicing Hoshino in Oshi no Ko, and Yuzuriha in Hell’s Paradise.

Kobayashi Yusuke as Natsuki Subaru

Natsuki Subaru is voiced by Kobayashi Yusuke. Like Takahashi Rie, Kobayashi is a seasoned anime veteran who you’ve likely heard before. His biggest roles include voicing Senkuu Ishigami in Dr. Stone, Tenza Yamada Asaemon in Hell’s Paradise, and Arthur Boyle in Fire Force.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Re:Zero Season 3

Here is the remaining cast members that you can expect to see and hear during Season 3 of Re:Zero.

Image Character Actor Beatrice Arai Satomi Garfiel Tinzel Okamoto Nobuhiko Otto Suwen Amasaki Kohei Felt Akasaki Chinatsu Reinhard van Astrea Nakamura Yuichi Crusch Karsten Iguchi Yuka Ferris Horie Yui Wilhelm van Astrea Horiuchi Kenyu Anastasia Hoshin Ueda Kana Julius Juukulius Eguchi Takuya Priscilla Barielle Tamura Yukari Al Seki Tomokazu Liliana Masquerade Yamane Aya Joshua Juukulius Ishige Shoya Kiritaka Muse Nishiyama Koutaro Heinkel Astrea Tsuda Kenjiro Sirius Romanee-Conti Anzai Chika Capella Emerada Lugunica Yuki Aoi

This is all of the cast that has been announced for Season 3 of Re:Zero, however, it is possible there could be some other characters set to appear when the new season’s broadcast begins. Should any major characters show up then the above table will be updated.

The first episode of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 will be released on Oct. 2, 2024. This episode will be followed by new releases each week through the Fall anime season. You can watch Re:Zero Season 3 as it airs on Crunchyroll where you can also rewatch the first two seasons if you need to refresh your memory.

