Failure Frame Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

If you’ve run out of status effects to inflict and just want the Failure Frame Episode 10 release date, then you’re in safe hands. We’ve got everything you need to know below, so let’s go ahead and get to it before we get Sleep inflicted on us.

The Failure Frame Episode 10 release date is September 12th. Failure Frame remains the anime equivalent of a D&D assassin rogue, which is to say it’s really edgy. Like seriously, the darkness of this backstory and the pain that drives Touka are unimaginable, and everyone’s a bad guy in it. It’s trite, sure, but it’s also fairly enjoyable despite that. It might even be enjoyable because of it.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 9?

Episode 9 has a lot of talking but not a huge amount happens. Things kick off with the curse lot all being drawn in by Seras and then being absolutely wrecked by Touka, which isn’t a huge shock to anybody who’s been watching the anime up until this point, which we’re assuming is all of you because, otherwise, we’re not sure why you’d be reading this.

After this, we see Touka and Eve go and take on the Duke’s men and the Duke himself. Touka then discovers that there’s a limit to the number of people he can inflict a single status effect on, but he manages to make do by simply switching up the status effects that he’s using. Once the fight is all over, he also finds that he has another new status, and this one can freeze people solid. He then uses it to smash the curse cultists into dust so that they can permanently take the blame for defeating the Five Black Dragoons. We’ll find out what happens next when Failure Frame Episode 10 drops on Crunchyroll.

