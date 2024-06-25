Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1 Release Date Confirmed

Fans of Fairy Tale have been eagerly awaiting news about the sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. At long last, we have a confirmed release date for the anime, which will see many familiar characters returning to take on a near-impossible quest.

When Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Comes Out

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest is confirmed to start airing in Japan on Sunday, July 7. The first episode will air at 17:30 JST.

To begin, the series will be available through TV Tokyo and via Crunchyroll and for users in Japan. We don’t yet have news about a worldwide release date for the anime, but Crunchyroll services are widely available in other countries. This gives fans hope we may have broader access to the anime soon enough.

Fairy Tail was dubbed in English, and many are hoping to see the original voice cast return for an English-language dub of the sequel as well. No news about this has been confirmed, however, so the wait for an English dub will likely be a bit longer still.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest About?

The story begins on July 7 – but what story is it, exactly? The anime will be based on the manga series of the same name, which is a sequel to the original Fairy Tail manga.

The sequel takes place one year after the end of the original series. In it, fans see the Fairy Tail guild setting off on a mission that has been waiting over a century to be completed. To accomplish the quest, they must find a way to seal the powerful Five Dragon Gods.

Many familiar faces return in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but the crew also picks up some new members with dubious intentions.

Fans in Japan will be able to start watching the new anime soon enough. As for the rest of us, there’s likely a bit of time to catch up on (or rewatch) Fairy Tail before we’ll have easy access to the sequel series.

