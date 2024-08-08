march header in fields of mistria
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Fields of Mistria Gift & Romance Guide for March

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 05:09 pm

March comes but once a year — unless you’re playing Fields of Mistria. If you’ve decided to pick up one of the best farming/life sims of the last decade and you’re setting your sights on its grumpiest bachelor, here’s my complete gift and romance guide for March in Fields of Mistria.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

What Gifts March Likes in Fields of Mistria

an image showing march reacting positively to a gift in fields of mistria as part of a guide on how to romance him and what gifts he likes in Fields of Mistria.

There are a few items that March loves, which include Perfect versions of the game’s various ores, as well as Gold Ingot, Meteorite, and a Dragon-Forged Bracelet. However, those items aren’t exactly the easiest to come by, and it’s virtually impossible that you’ll find any of them outside of Balor’s shop in the early part of the game.

As such, my advice is to actually focus initially on gifts that March likes, but doesn’t necessarily love. While there are a lot of lists online listing everything he likes, you’ll want to focus on what’s actually easiest to get. You don’t need another guide that just lists a bunch of stuff that you don’t have. With that in mind, here are the easiest items you can get in the early part of Fields of Mistria to romance March and where to find them.

ItemWhere To Find It
BeerThe Sleeping Dragon Inn
CoffeeSaturday Market
Copper OreThe Mines (Levels 1 – 19)
Iron OreThe Mines (Levels 21 – 39)

While there’s a lot more than what I listed above, those are the ones I recommend giving to March. Once you get access to the mines, it’s absurdly easy to get tons of Copper Ore. A single run can yield more than enough to give March a new gift every single day.

What Gifts March Dislikes

Villagers in Fields of Mistria are, generally speaking, pretty accepting of a lot of things. However, they do all have their dislikes. You should never give March any forage, berries, or bugs. In general, he doesn’t like them.

When Is March’s Birthday?

March has one of the earliest birthdays in Fields of Mistria, with his special day occurring on Spring 16. Make sure to give him a gift from the list above on that day to really get him to warm up to you.

What Are March’s Heart Events?

As of this article’s most recent update, the various bachelors and bachelorettes in Fields of Mistria can only be raised to four hearts. After you reach two hearts with March, he’ll send you a letter asking you to meet him at the Blacksmith’s Shop. When you reach four hearts with him, he’ll once again ask you to go to the Blacksmith’s Shop. As far as I know, the dialogue that you select in those events doesn’t matter, so just do what feels natural.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

Post Tag:
Fields of Mistria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.