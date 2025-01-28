Final Fantasy XIV Valentione’s Day 2025 Start and End Dates, Rewards, and More

It’s the time of the year when spouses run from store to store looking for flowers and chocolates. However, in 2025, Final Fantasy XIV is making life less complicated by pulling off its Valentione’s Day event. Here’s when it starts and ends, the rewards it’s offering, and more.

What Is Valentione’s Day in Final Fantasy XIV?

Just like in 2024, the good people at Square Enix are putting on an event for couples who love to play games together and people who would rather not think about being alone on a holiday that’s all about love. It’s called Valentione’s Day, and this year, the theme is “With Roses from the Heart.”

Players will be able to load up the game and complete a short quest by visiting an NPC named Astrid at Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre in Gridania. At the end of it all, they will receive a couple of pretty sweet rewards. However, it’s important for players to know how long Valentione’s Day runs so they don’t miss out on the fun.

When Does Valentione’s Day in Final Fantasy XIV Start and End in 2025?

Starting the event on Valentine’s Day wouldn’t leave much time for players who are busy that day to complete the quest, so Square Enix has extended it to a couple of weeks. Valentione’s Day will kick off officially on Monday, February 3rd, 2025, at 12 AM PST, and run until Monday, February 17th, 2025, at 6:59 AM PST.

What Are the Final Fantasy XIV Valentione’s Day 2025 Rewards?

With two weeks to complete the “With Roses from the Heart” quest, there’s really no excuse for Final Fantasy XIV players not to get it done. However, for those in need of extra motivation, here are the rewards that the game will be offering to those who participate:

Bouquet Emote

Heartfelt Valentione’s Day Advertisement

And as if that wasn’t enough, items from previous Valentione’s Day events, including the Love Heart Emote and the Valentione’s Heart Chair from 2024, will return to the Final Fantasy XIV in-game shop at a discount.

How To Participate in the 2025 Valentione’s Day Event in Final Fantasy XIV

Unfortunately, not everyone is going to be able to participate in the Valentione’s Day event, as there’s one pretty major prerequisite – reaching level 15. Anyone below that mark will be unable to claim the quest from Astrid and unlock the rewards. Thankfully, for those who may be newer to Final Fantasy XIV, there are some easy ways to level up in the JRPG.

How To Level Up Quickly in Final Fantasy XIV

Anyone stuck at a low level at this point in Final Fantasy XIV‘s life cycle likely hasn’t done a ton of story quests, which are the quickest way to earn XP and level up. However, there are a couple of other options as well, including completing Class quests, which appear every five levels, and doing the Daily Roulette.

Even for those starting at level 1, it should only take a couple of hours to reach level 15 using these methods. Sure, it may feel like a bit of a grind, but for those really into the spirit of Valentine’s Day, it should be worth it once the rewards appear in the game’s inventory screen.

And that’s everything to know about Valentione’s Day 2025 event in Final Fantasy XIV, including the start and end dates, rewards, and more. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to get the Pose of the Unbound emote in the game.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now.

