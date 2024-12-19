How to Fix FFXIV Lagging When Talking to Retainers or Using Emotes

Final Fantasy XIV is, for the most part, a pretty well-optimized game. However, all online games have their hiccups from time to time. If you’re experiencing lag in FFXIV while talking to retainers or trying to execute emotes, here’s how to fix it.

What Causes Lag in FFXIV When Talking to Retainers or Emoting?

First, let’s go over the possible causes of lag in FFXIV, particularly when you’re trying to interact with retainers or NPCs, or just trying to use an emote.

High ping or internet connection issues

Server congestion or overload

Similarly for emotes, sometimes the game needs to sync your emote animation for other players in the same instance as you, and this could cause a bit of a lag if there are any delays. For the most part, if you’re seeing lag in FFXIV while emoting, it is usually either because the servers are overloaded, or your own PC is no longer able to meet the game’s minimum requirements.

How to Fix Lag in FFXIV

Assuming your PC meets the recommended requirements of FFXIV, there are just a couple things to try to fix the lag issues. The first is by making sure that your internet connection is stable. If it’s stable, check to see if you’re in a server that’s close to your own physical location. For instance, trying to play in a North American server while in an Oceanic area can result in high ping. While I’ve personally played FFXIV with high ping and haven’t encountered any issues at all, it’s worth noting that this can occasionally result in lag spikes. If the issue persists, you might want to consider transferring over to a server that’s more suitable for you.

If you’re not having any internet or server issues, then it’s possible that the FFXIV servers might just be overloaded. This can happen on major patch days or expansion release days. It can also happen when FFXIV comes under hacking attacks, which has happened in the past. If this is the case, you just need to wait it out and the issues will resolve themselves eventually.

And that’s how to fix lag in FFXIV when talking to retainers or using emotes. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the Dawntrail patch release schedule, and our take on the Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid.

