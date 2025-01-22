How to Get Pose of the Unbound Emote in FFXIV

With the release of patch 7.16 in Final Fantasy XIV, there are a few new quests to take on, as well as new cosmetics to collect. Here’s how to get the Pose of the Unbound emote in FFXIV.

Getting Pose of the Unbound Emote in FFXIV

To get Pose of the Unbound in FFXIV, you’ll need to complete the quest titled Imposing Views. You can pick it up by speaking with the Unbound Agent NPC, who’s located at Ul’dah – Steps of Thal, at coordinates X:12.5, Y:11.5.

Do note that you need to have completed Picking Up the Torch in order for Imposing Views to show up. To complete Picking Up the Torch, you’ll need to finish up all five role quests in the game. This means that you need to reach level 100 with a Tank, Healer, Ranged DPS, Melee DPS, and Magical Ranged DPS class. Then, you’ll need to pick up their respective role quests in Tulliyollal and complete them, which gives you access to Picking Up the Torch. Only then will you be able to accept Imposing Views in Ul’dah.

The good news is that Imposing Views is a very straightforward quest. All you need to do is visit the Sagolii Desert, speak with Apyaahi a bunch of times and fight a few monsters, and you’re done. You’ll be rewarded with the Pose of the Unbound emote upon completing the quest.

To use the emote, all you need to do is type in the command /unbound or /poseoftheunbound in the chat box, then hit the Enter key. Your character will then do a silly Jojo-inspired pose.

And that’s all you need to know about acquiring the Pose of the Unbound emote in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our Dawntrail review, and the current patch release schedule.

