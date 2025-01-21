Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 Release Date, Battle Pass, and More

Fortnite has been now playable in its Chapter 1, Season 1 state for several weeks. However, Fortnite OG is about to transfer to Season 2. Here’s when you can play Fortnite OG Season 2 and what to expect from it.

Recommended Videos

Fans of Fortnite OG have expected Chapter 1, Season 2 to launch sometime on January 31st, as the current season’s OG Pass is set to expire on 1/31/25 at 3:30 am ET. Epic Games has confirmed this date, with a teaser tweet instructing fans to clear their calendar on January 31st.

Now that the date is official, fans can expect to play the next season of Fortnite OG sometime early on the last day of the month. Fortnite OG may have some downtime as the main game typically does with updates, where it will be unplayable for a few hours after the clock strikes 3:30 am ET on January 31st. After that, Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 2 is expected sometime a few hours later, around 9 AM ET.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 2 Battle Pass

Thus far, Fortnite OG has featured Battle Passes, which correlate to the era they throwback to, with remixed skins of that era. The Chapter 1, Season 1 OG Pass included Renegade Rebel and the Aerial Assault Bomber most notably. These were remixed versions of skins from Fortnite Chapter 1, which were also made available again in the OG Season Shop.

The Fortnite Battle Pass for the original Chapter 1, Season 2 featured several iconic skins based on Knights. The Blue Squire and Black Knight skins have become highly coveted among fans, as players had to grind for them several years ago. While it is unknown if any of these skins will become available in the OG Season Shop, a Remixed version of the Black Knight can be seen in promotional art for Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 2. There also appears to be a new variant of Cuddle Team Leader, which would fit with the timing since Valentine’s Day falls shortly after the season’s release.

While these remixed skins and new OG Pass are sure to excite fans, the map updates coming in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 2 are certainly the most exciting.

Related: How To Find Out Monarch’s Secrets in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

Fortnite OG’s Next Season Adds Tilted Towers and More

Tilted Towers is widely considered one of Fortnite‘s best and most memorable POIs by fans. The iconic area is a dense city area that is absolutely packed with loot across several floors of tall buildings. The area is remembered as a chaotic hot drop, with lots of action early in matches. It seems the sweatiest of Fortnite players try to dominate Titled Towers every match.

Titled Towers seems to only attract a larger amount of players each time it is added back to the map, as nostalgic fans head back to their old stomping ground and new ones try to survive long enough to explore the famous locale. The next season of Fortnite OG is expected to add several more locations as well, including the following:

Haunted Hills

Junk Junction

Shifty Shafts

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Per the Fortnite Wiki, several more areas that were initially unnamed on the map should be expected as well. These include the following:

Yonder Yard

Motel

Sports Center

Starry Suburbs Ruins

Outskirts

That being said, the map updates in Fortnite OG will likely roll out throughout this iteration of Chapter 1, Season 2 similar to how they did in the original, so don’t expect them all at once.

And that’s everything to know about Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 2.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy