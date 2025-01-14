Forgot password
Godzilla in Fortnite.
Video Games
How To Find Out Monarch’s Secrets in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Published: Jan 14, 2025 09:12 am

The holidays are over, which means new content is making its way to the Fortnite Island. This includes Godzilla Quests that can prepare players for the arrival of the King of the Monsters. Here’s how to find out Monarch’s secrets in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

How To Find Out Monarch’s Secrets in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

One of the trickier challenges in the Nyanja section of the Godzilla Quests asks you to “Find out Monarch’s secrets.” Monarch, of course, is the secret organization in the MonsterVerse movies that conducts kaiju research. It’s made its way to Fortnite and is setting up shop all over the Island, and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of its scheme.

The only way to do that is to travel to different points on the map and interact with at least three items. They can be found in Foxy Floodgate, Pumped Power, and one of the map’s new locations, Kappa Kappa Factory. The items will appear with exclamation points above them, which makes them easy to find once you arrive at one of the designated POIs.

One of Monarch's secrets in Fortnite

The ones in Foxy Floodgate, for example, are inside a factory at the very front of the location. The items are a computer screen, a file full of documents, and a container full of some dangerous-looking material, and they’re all within a pretty small radius, so it won’t take much time to knock the challenge out and move on to another one. However, keep in mind that other players will have the same idea as you and may not allow you to finish your Quest without a fight.

So, if you’re really wanting to find out Monarch’s secrets in Fortnite, it’s probably a good idea to avoid landing at one of the challenge’s POIs at the start of the game. After all, the items you need to interact with won’t go away, meaning there’s no need to rush. Land someone close by and loot up before heading over. That way, you have something to defend yourself with if you come across someone who isn’t looking to make friends and wants to keep all the secrets for themselves.

And that’s how to find out Monarch’s secrets in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
