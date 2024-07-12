Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 157 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 157 release date? If you’ve been following along with the follow-up to Seven Deadly Sins and can’t stomach the idea of being late to the next chapter, then this is a life-changing question.

Recommended Videos

The Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 157 release date is July 17. That’s not too far away at the time of writing, but it’ll have felt like an eternity since the last chapter because of the little break that the author has taken. We’re not angry about it, though – work is hard, and everyone should get days off to just relax and do something they love. Trust us, even if you love what you do, work is still work.

Related: Is There a Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Chapter 26 Release Date?

What Happens in Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 156?

Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 156 kicks off with Meliodas and Elizabeth in bed talking about Merlin. Not like that; keep your mind out of the gutter. The two are discussing how useful Merlin would be at this time and how hard things have been with constant invasions. Despite how hard things have been, Meliodas points out that they’re doing alright, all things considered, and then heads out to see the Harvest Festival.

Don’t be mistaken, though – life is getting harder in Britannia because the world keeps getting rougher, with trade routes and farming plots all being lost. We then see Donny and Angalhad discussing their roles in things and also how much Nasiens has seemingly changed, although the other two can’t seem to figure out exactly how.

We then see Percival reliving a classic moment from early on in the manga by being utterly useless with a bow and arrow and accidentally shaving the side of Donny’s head. If you’ve been reading along each week, this is a big callback, but it’s fresh in our minds thanks to the anime. Just as everyone’s talking about Donny’s new hair, another part of the world goes missing.

While we see Meliodas discussing not letting his cardinal and holy knight captain go to Camelot, team Percival arrives on the scene and states that they’re ready to do so and that they’ll find the other knights of the apocalypse and stop King Arthur. Things are getting intense again now, so expect the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 157 to bring with it plenty of development.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 157.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available to read on Kodansha.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy