Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Begins Hiatus

The Seven Deadly Sins sequel series Four Knights of the Apocalypse will be going on hiatus as Mangaka Nakaba Suzuki deals with illness. No date for its return has been announced.

Details regarding the health issues were not shared but Four Knights of the Apocalypse will return to Weekly Shonen Magazine once Suzuki’s health has improved, a statement regarding the hiatus explained. We’re wishing Suzuki a quick recovery.

Image by Nakaba Suzuki/Kodansha

July 17 was the last time that fans received a new chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. This release, Chapter 157 is available to check out alongside the back catalog of releases via Kodansha. Unfortunately, this service is not available in all regions, so you may have to seek out alternate methods to get your fix.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been in serialization since 2021 and for the most part, it has gone smoothly with few unexpected breaks. There are 17 volumes of The Seven Deadly Sins sequel series available to purchase in Japan, along with 12 that have seen English releases, with number 13 expected to land later this month.

2024 is poised to be another big year for Four Knights of the Apocalypse with the show set to return for a second season in October. Season one of the series arrived in late 2023 and is available on Netflix where Season 2 will join once it goes live. With this addition, Netflix continues to earn its title as the go-to place for everything The Seven Deadly Sins.

While we wait for more manga content it could be the perfect time to binge through the anime again ahead of Season 2. Once we have more information regarding when Chapter 158 will arrive you’ll be able to hear about it at Escapist Magazine so stay tuned.

