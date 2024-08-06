House of the Dragon: Do the Season 2 Finale’s Prophecies Come True?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, “The Queen Who Ever Was.” It also includes potential spoilers for future episodes of the series.

Between Daemon’s heart tree vision and Helaena’s seer-like predictions, there’s a lot of mystical foretelling going on in House of the Dragon‘s second season finale. But do any of House of the Dragon Season 2’s prophecies actually come true, according to the show’s source text, Fire & Blood?

Will Rhaenrya Targaryen Sit the Iron Throne?

Yes, Rhaenyra Targaryen does indeed claim the Iron Throne in Fire & Blood. It’s not hers for long, though. All told, Rhaenyra holds court in the Red Keep for just six months, a dubiously short tenure that sees her branded “The Half-Year Queen.” Why is Rhaenyra’s stint in Westeros’ top job over so soon? A bunch of reasons, but mostly because the smallfolk hate her. Eventually, riots break out in King’s Landing and Rhaenyra is forced to flee the city (and things only get worse from there). Presumably, House of the Dragon Season 3 or 4 will depict some or all of these events.

Will Aegon II Targaryen End Up With a Wooden Throne?

Again, that’s what Fire & Blood says happens. In the book, Aegon II Targaryen – already badly maimed after the Battle at Rook’s Rest depicted in House of the Dragon Season 2 – breaks both his legs during a showdown with Baela Targaryen and her dragon, Moondancer. These injuries make Aegon’s limited mobility even worse, and from then on, he can’t make it up the Iron Throne’s steps. Instead, he rules from a cushioned wooden chair (which sounds way more comfortable than the throne, let’s not lie). Based on Helaena’s prophecy in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 8, a similar fate awaits the live-action Aegon.

Will The Prince That Was Promised Defeat the White Walkers?

This is a tricky one. After all, the A Song of Ice and Fire novels haven’t revealed the true identity of the Prince Who Was Promised yet. It could be Daenerys Targaryen, or Jon Snow, or someone else entirely. Heck, it could even be no one! Game of Thrones doesn’t offer a definitive answer either. Daenerys and Jon both play a big part in defeating the Night King and his snow monster goons, however, Arya Stark – who’s neither royalty nor a Targaryen! – delivers the killing blow. So, maybe the Prince That Was Promised saves the day (indirectly), maybe not. Either way, Rhaenyra almost certainly isn’t Westeros’ prophesized savior, no matter what Daemon thinks!

Will Aemond Targaryen Die at the God’s Eye?

We’re back on firmer footing with this prophecy. Yes, Helaena is spot on when she says Aemond Targaryen will never be king, and instead wind up dead. But what’s the deal with Helaena’s cryptic “God’s Eye” comments? The answer’s fairly mundane. The God’s Eye is a massive lake just outside Harrenhal castle. According to Fire & Blood, Aemond, Daemon, and their respective dragons plummet into the God’s Eye following a suitably epic aerial duel.

Nobody survives the fall, although Westerosi folklore maintains that Daemon cheated death. Incidentally, this also lines up with another of House of the Dragon Season 2’s foretellings: in Episode 3, Alys Rivers declares that Daemon will meet his end on Harrenhal’s grounds. The Battle Above the God’s Eye (and Aemond’s demise) will probably happen in Season 3, although that’s an educated guess on our part.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently streaming on HBO and Max.

