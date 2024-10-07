How Long Silent Hill 2 Remake Is & How Many Chapters There Are

If you are still wondering whether or not you should play Silent Hill 2 Remake, maybe the game’s runtime will help make up your mind. Here’s how long Silent Hill 2 Remake is and how many chapters there are.
What Is Silent Hill 2 Remake’s Playtime?
You can expect around 15 to 18 hours of gameplay time from Silent Hill 2 Remake. It’s not a very long playtime considering its price, but the game doesn’t try to pad things out with needless fluff. It is a story-focused game that doesn’t hold your hand very much. You are expected to figure things out on your own.
Of course, this estimation is only for a regular first playthrough. You can increase the amount of gameplay time you get by replaying the game and attempting to unlock other endings. There are three possible endings you can obtain during your first playthrough. After that, you can get two more extra endings during the New Game Plus. There is also a joke ending that requires you to complete a certain sub-scenario.
You can also increase your Silent Hill 2 Remake gameplay time by completing optional content. Although the game is very linear, it still offers some extra areas and secrets you can discover. For instance, during the early game, you can explore the Grand Market in the Eastern South Vale after finding a passcode.
All Chapters in Silent Hill 2 Remake
Technically, there are no chapters in Silent Hill 2 Remake, but the story will take you through a bunch of different levels and stages. There are a total of 11 major locations in the game, as listed below. If you want to go into the game completely fresh, I’d recommend skipping ahead as some of the location names may be considered a little spoiler-y.
If you don’t care either way, here are the locations:
- Eastern South Vale
- Wood Side Apartments
- Blue Creek Apartments
- Western South Vale
- Brookhaven Hospital
- Otherworld Hospital
- Dark South Vale
- Toluca Prison
- Labyrinth
- Lake View Hotel
- Otherworld Hotel
Silent Hill 2 Remake is available on consoles and PC.
Published: Oct 7, 2024 04:51 am