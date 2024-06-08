How Many Encounters Are in the Salvation’s Edge Raid in Destiny 2?

The Salvation’s Edge Raid has arrived in Destiny 2, and teams are desperate to finish it and get that World’s First title. If you are curious about how many encounters are in the Raid, then that makes sense, and we’ve got some information for you.

How Many Encounters Are in the Salvation’s Edge Raid?

There are five encounters in the Raid, along with some reasonably complex traversal spots between them. Now, there might be a surprise encounter after the The Witness, but right it looks like five in total.

First encounter – Substratum

(Traversal section)

Second encounter – Dissipation

(Traversal section)

Third Encounter – Repository

(Traversal Section)

Fourth Encounter –

Fifth Encounter – Witness boss fight

The first encounter is an interesting mix of puzzle and slaying. It also introduces the teams to many important mechanics that they need through the Raid, such as the plates, the resonance buffs, and Major kill orders. The second encounter is the only real boss encounter outside of the Witness, and is a true boss fight. Other than that, heavy enemy lifting is done by Tormentors and Subjugators, so keep that in mind if you plan on jumping in.

The meta so far is not very different to pre-Final Shape. Lots of Indebted Kindness, Well of Radiance, Healing Grenades, and an assortment of quick switches for maximum damage during DPS phases. This will likely change over time, as teams only had a couple of days to get plans together for the Raid.

