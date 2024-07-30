Jujutsu Kaisen is the most popular anime series right now, and naturally, fans want to know how much more there is to come. While things aren’t yet concrete, here’s how many seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen we expect to see.

How Many Seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen Will There Be?

While the official season count for Jujutsu Kaisen hasn’t yet been confirmed, we can speculate that the show will run for at least four seasons.

It was confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming back for a third season which will cover the Culling Game Arc of the manga, and if it is capable of completing the whole Arc then we can speculate that Season 4 would pick up from the Shinjuku Showdown.

Gege Akutami has confirmed that the Shinjuku Showdown will be the final Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga, so if they’re able to condense this into just one season then the show will likely conclude in Season 4. That being the case, there’s a lot of ground to cover in this Arc, so it could be extended across two seasons.

Without going into spoilers, the Shinjuku Showdown is the most important Arc of the series, and there are a lot of variables that play a role. To fit this into 24 episodes you’d have to be condensing fights to just one or two episodes each, which is a possibility given how they expertly handled the Shibuya Incident, but some of the battles do deserve a longer spotlight.

Ultimately the series will absolutely run for four seasons, however, it could go longer. We’ll have to wait and see how the Culling Game is adapted to get a better idea of what is to come.

You can stream both currently released Jujutsu Kaisen seasons on Crunchyroll right now. Similarly, you can read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga via Viz Media.

