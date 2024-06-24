One of the hallmarks of the Call of Duty multiplayer experience is the ability to 1v1 another player. This is extremely simple to do in regular Call of Duty, but what about CoD: Mobile? Here’s how to 1v1 someone else in CoD: Mobile.

Recommended Videos

How to 1v1 Someone Else in CoD: Mobile

While at first glance it might not seem like a 1v1 is possible in CoD: Mobile, the feature fully exists through Private Lobbies. Private Lobbies offers dedicated servers for you and anyone else to boot up your own matches of CoD Mobile. You can play on any map in the game, use weapons and attachments with no level restrictions, and create custom rules for the match.

As you may have guessed, by creating a Private Lobby, you can invite another player to join you and make it so you’re on different teams. You can then select a map to play, start the match, and all of a sudden it’s you versus the other player. The exact process to start a Private Lobby in CoD: Mobile is viewable below:

Related: How To Get the Proton Skin in Call of Duty: Mobile

Launch CoD: Mobile and make your way to the multiplayer lobby screen

Look in the top-right corner of the screen and find the icon with three lines

Click this icon and view the drop-down menu that appears

Select the “Private” option from this menu and you’ll head into your own Private Lobby

You need to invite the friend or person you wish to 1v1 to your lobby

Once the person is in the lobby, select the game mode and put you and the other player on separate teams

Start the match once the map and rules have been selected

A 1v1 duel is a major part of COD multiplayer. Image via Activision

And that’s how to 1v1 another player in CoD: Mobile. There’s no limit to how many times you can do this, so feel free to 1v1 whoever you want, whenever you want.

CoD: Mobile is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy