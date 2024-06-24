One of the hallmarks of the Call of Duty multiplayer experience is the ability to 1v1 another player. This is extremely simple to do in regular Call of Duty, but what about CoD: Mobile? Here’s how to 1v1 someone else in CoD: Mobile.
How to 1v1 Someone Else in CoD: Mobile
While at first glance it might not seem like a 1v1 is possible in CoD: Mobile, the feature fully exists through Private Lobbies. Private Lobbies offers dedicated servers for you and anyone else to boot up your own matches of CoD Mobile. You can play on any map in the game, use weapons and attachments with no level restrictions, and create custom rules for the match.
As you may have guessed, by creating a Private Lobby, you can invite another player to join you and make it so you’re on different teams. You can then select a map to play, start the match, and all of a sudden it’s you versus the other player. The exact process to start a Private Lobby in CoD: Mobile is viewable below:
- Launch CoD: Mobile and make your way to the multiplayer lobby screen
- Look in the top-right corner of the screen and find the icon with three lines
- Click this icon and view the drop-down menu that appears
- Select the “Private” option from this menu and you’ll head into your own Private Lobby
- You need to invite the friend or person you wish to 1v1 to your lobby
- Once the person is in the lobby, select the game mode and put you and the other player on separate teams
- Start the match once the map and rules have been selected
And that’s how to 1v1 another player in CoD: Mobile. There’s no limit to how many times you can do this, so feel free to 1v1 whoever you want, whenever you want.
CoD: Mobile is available now.