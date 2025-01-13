Forgot password
How to Accept the EULA in Fortnite

One of the conditions of playing Fortnite is that you accept Epic Games’ EULA. But how do you go about that and what are you getting yourself into? Here’s how and whether you should accept the EULA in Fortnite.

Here’s How to Accept the EULA in Fortnite

You’ll be presented with the EULA when you play Fortnite for the first time, and asked to accept or decline it.

To accept it, you’ll need to click on Accept or, on console, press the appropriate button. On Xbox it’s X for accept and B for decline. You can scroll all the way down to the bottom of the EULA but unlike some games and apps, Fortnite doesn’t require you to do that.

If you accept it you can play the game and if you decline it you’ll get an error message and be sent back to the logon screen. You’ll only have to accept once per platform at most.

Some people have said they’ve managed to launch Fortnite as a guest account, able to play but unable to save their progress, but I’ve found it’s just ignored any attempt to start the game.

But what if you’ve accepted the EULA and it won’t let you play, or it’s telling you you’ve not accepted it? According to Epic, if your PC ad-blocking software blocks the ‘eulatracking-public-service-prod.ol.epicgames.com’ domain, that can cause the error.

What Are You Agreeing To With Fortnite’s EULA?

You can find a copy of the Fortnite EULA here but, be warned, it’s very, very long. I’d wager that most Fortnite players have either scrolled through quickly or agreed without reading it. So what exactly are you agreeing to with the Fortnite EULA? YouTuber Dangit Kev has a good explanation here, but here are some things to bear in mind.

First of all, depending on your region you may need to be 18 to agree to this EULA. That doesn’t necessary mean you need to be 18 to play Fortnite, but someone who is 18 may need to accept it and bear responsibility for the agreement. That’d definitely happens, and it’s not just kids clicking on Accept without reading it, honest.

Secondly, the agreement states that if you create anything in Fortnite, whether that be a game, map or so on, they essentially get unlimited rights to use it. They’re not obliged to pay you a penny just because your Fortnite island has become a sudden hit.

Also, the EULA states that if you do have a beef with Epic, to the point where you could sue them, you can’t. Instead, you first have to have an arbitration process, which would also prove an obstacle to any class action lawsuits.

It covers other things – anti-cheat software and so on but ultimately, the EULA covers Epic’s backside. Whether it’s actually enforceable or not is open to debate. I’m not a lawyer, as the saying goes, so I can’t say how much weight Epic’s EULA actually carries. But that’s how you accept the EULA in Fortnite.

