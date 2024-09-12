Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
How To Answer the Phone in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 03:51 am

Juliet’s got a great family who love to ring her up whenever a thought crosses their mind. But actually answering them? A little difficult. Here’s how to pick up the phone in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

How To Answer the Phone in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Early on the prologue Juliet will get a call from her mother checking in, effectively introducing you to the phone mechanic. And the game will prompt you to check your calls whenever you receive them, giving these calls a sense of urgency that isn’t really warranted. There’s no way to answer the phone in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, no matter what the tutorial message might suggest.

Instead, each time a phone icon appears on your screen, you’ll need to go into your pause menu, select Juliet’s Stash, then select phone messages. If you received the second message during the first mini-boss fight in the prologue but don’t see it in the phone message log, don’t worry! It’s actually number 18 on the list, and it comes from dear old dad. No, I don’t have a clue why it’s out of order.  

Moving forward, all of your phone messages will be immediately logged into Juliet’s Stash and can be listened to at any time at your leisure. This is great, since the sections are timed and will directly impact your game. Usually these calls, which will come from Juliet’s family and friends, will occur during checkpoint markers in the game and are one of the few free assets Juliet will get, beyond the Lollipop Collectibles scattered around each level.

You’ll get your last call after defeating the final boss and doing so will trigger the “Always On The Phone” trophy. Since all you’ll need to do is beat the game, this is one of the most straightforward achievements in the game.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is available to play now.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
