After over ten years away, Lollipop Chainsaw is back as Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, bringing its zombie-slaughtering antics to PC and console. But should you pre-order it? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses & editions for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

Recommended Videos

Here’s Every Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Pre-Order Bonus

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP arrives digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC this September 12, but you can pre-order it now. That sounds like a cue for some pre-order bonus outfits, maybe Zombie Juliet or some other skins.

However, there’s no preorder content at all. Instead, if you pre-order Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch you get a 10% pre-order discount, making the game $40.49 instead of $44.99. You can’t pre-order it on Steam but there will be a launch discount for a limited time.

Related: Lollipop Chainsaw RePop Will Be a Remaster Instead of a Remake

The good news is that there were plenty of outfits in the original game that should be making their way to this new edition. That includes a rockabilly look, a bunny suit and much more. You’ll just have to work to unlock them in game.

Every Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Edition

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’s launch release is digital. You won’t be able to order a physical edition from Amazon, GameStop or some other outlet. However, if you’re prepared to wait till December, Limited Run is making a boxed version of the game, and a collector’s edition. Here are all the editions on offer:

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP standard edition ($44.99) – September 12th 2024

This digital edition, available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch contains the base Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP game. It’s available September 12th but is also 10% cheaper if you pre-order.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Limited Run edition ($44.99) – December 2024

This physical edition is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch and can be ordered from Limited Run, for delivery some time this December. It comes with the base game, boxed.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Limited Run Cheerleader Edition ($149.99)

This collector’s edition, dubbed the Cheerleader Edition, won’t be delivered until May 2025, which quite a wait. Sometimes, companies will ship the game ahead of the rest of a collector’s edition’s contents but there’s nothing on Limited Run’s page to suggest that. Here’s what’s included in this edition:

Physical Copy of Lollipop Chainsaw RePO

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Collector’s Box

Soundtrack

Artbook

10″ Juliet Starling Statue

Nick Carlisle’s Head Keychain

San Romeo Knights High School Medal

It’s a cool enough edition, though I’d have preferred to see Juliet in a more dynamic pose, maybe chainsawing one of the game’s bosses. All the Limited Run editions are available to pre-order until August 25th. That includes the Cheerleader’s Edition, even though scalpers are already listing their pre-orders on eBay for $300. And those are all pre-order bonuses & editions for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy