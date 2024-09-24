Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is all about the zombies, until it isn’t. There’s a point at which you’ll find yourself facing an armed military presence, and it’s not fun. To increase your chances of survival, here’s how to beat special forces soldiers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Recommended Videos

How to Deal With the Special Forces Soldiers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

The best way to deal with the special forces soldiers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is to take them out from afar. That means using ranged weapons such as the sniper rifle, machine gun, rocket launcher or, while it’s a little closer range, the shotgun.

Beating Soldiers Long Distance

The good news is that Overtime (the chapter that unlocks after you’ve finished 72 Hour Mode) begins with you in Carlito’s Hideout, just a few steps away from the gun shop. So, strategy one is to take the soldiers on long distance, preferably with head shots. Try and take them out one by one and be sure to pick up whatever weapon they leave behind. They may even drop two weapons — a rocket launcher and handgun for example.

You can also wipe them out easily with the Mega Buster if you’ve unlocked the Zombie Annihilator achievement, but using it always feels like cheating to me.

Related: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – Full Walkthrough

Beating Soldiers Close Up

An alternative but riskier method is to take them on up close, using either bladed weapons such as a sword or knife or a special physical attack if you’ve unlocked any. I’d advise axes and swords, such as the katana from Ripper’s Blades in North Plaza.

If you’ve unlocked them, use the Knee Drop and Suplex (from behind) to take on the soldiers. The Suplex is a one-hit kill and the Knee Drop can take out opponents with just a couple of hits. These skills will unlock sometime after you hit Level 25, so make good use of them. Where possible, let the soldier see you, then hide around a corner and wait for them.

And that’s the way to beat special forces soldiers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. But this being Overtime Mode, they’re always going to be a little bit of a challenge.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy