How to Beat The Battle of Hulao Gate in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

One of the most iconic parts of any Dynasty Warriors game is the legendary Battle of Hulao Gate, and you better believe it’s in Dynasty Warriors: Origins. It’s also a major test that could take you several attempts. Here’s how to complete it.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Battle of Hulao Gate Guide

The Battle of Hulao Gate serves as the last stage in Chapter 2 of Dynasty Warriors: Origins, with the goal of the mission to defeat Dong Zhuo. Getting to him will take a lot of effort though, and will most likely take longer than any mission up to this point.

When the mission begins, make your way around the four enemy bases in the bottom right of the map. After you conquer two of them, a cutscene will play where a mounted calvary will leap from a hill and start to make their way towards the bases. Don’t let them change your plan. You’ll naturally defeat the mounted cavalry as you go from base to base, and if you defeat the commander of the force, Zhang Liao, then you’ll receive the twin pike weapon to add to your arsenal.

Once all of the bases have been secured, you should now be able to launch an assault on the gate, which will lead to your first major fight against Dong Zhuo’s forces. It’s a chaotic bout, but your focus should be protecting Cao Cao until he launches his Grand Tactic. Once he does, a lot of the defenses will begin to crumble, and you’ll be able to push further toward Hulao Gate.

Lu Bu Appears

It’s at this point that Dong Zhuo will send Lu Bu to the frontline. No matter what happens, do not engage Lu Bu. Getting into a one-on-one fight with him will spell doom and he will devastate you. While staying away from him, spend your time picking off enemy officers on the edges of the swarm of soldiers to keep your morale somewhat boosted, as Lu Bu’s presence will deplete almost all of it.

Eventually, Lu Bu will head off to your main base to defeat Yuan Shao. While it may be tempting to head there to stop him, remember one of the core tenets of any Dynasty Warriors game – do not pursue Lu Bu. Liu Bei and his forces will attempt to hold him off, allowing you time to defeat Dong Zhuo. This creates a timer of sorts for the rest of the mission. Liu Bei’s army won’t be able to stop Lu Bu forever, and when the game tells you that they’ve retreated, you better make sure you’re close to defeating Dong Zhuo, or else Lu Bu will annihilate Yuan Shao and end the mission.

Go After Dong Zhuo

With that in mind, once Lu Bu leaves, if you need a quick resupply of meat buns to heal, run to any of your conquered bases to restock, then head back to the gate. While Cao Cao will prepare for a charge, you should instead head to the bases to the north and west and take them. Once you have all three squads ready to attack Dong Zhuo – and when you’re fully healed – head into whichever commander’s circle you’re closest to and charge into battle.

An ungodly large army awaits you and Dong Zhuo will begin his Grand Tactic of throwing fireballs at you. To end it, you have to destroy the front two catapults. If you have it, activate Musou Rage and rush to the wall of soldiers blocking the catapults and defeat them to clear a path. Once you break through the lines, focus your efforts on eliminating the soldiers and officers surrounding the catapults and the others forming the barricade. That should clear the way enough for your soldiers to come and destroy the catapults, ending his Grand Tactic.

After taking a few steps, Dong Zhuo will begin yet another Grand Tactic of throwing fireballs at you, though this time you’ll have to defeat one of his officers to end it. Take the stairs on the right and meet the officer, but you’ll be ambushed by Diaochan, who has defected to Dong Zhuo’s side and fights for him. If possible, challenge her to a duel. While it may be challenging, especially given her quick combos, if you defeat her, then you won’t be overwhelmed fighting both her and the officer.

Once the Grand Tactic is thwarted, it should be a straight path now to Dong Zhuo. Your forces should have enough morale to decimate his forces without you being around and Lu Bu should still be fighting Liu Bei’s forces. Also, Dian Wei may initiate a Grand Tactic, making it even easier to steamroll Dong Zhuo. While it may be tempting to duel Dong Zhuo, just beat him normally,since by now, him and his forces will barely put up a fight.

And that’s how you complete the Battle of Hulao Gate in Dynasty Warriors: Origins! Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

