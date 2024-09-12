How To Beat Zed in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

A goth has summoned beings from the Rotten World and Zed is easily the most formidable foe from this dimension you’ll have encountered yet. Here’s how to easily beat Zed in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop and grab a secret achievement.

How To Beat Zed Fast in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

It’s fitting that our first zombie boss is named Zed in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop. And beating him is all a matter of learning his combos and dodging, as your dad tells you on his call. Zed has three phases, and we’ll be diving into each section.

Zed’s First Phase

Zed’s first phase is straightforward, but it gives you a taste of what’s coming. Attack him until he starts running and gets a blue motion trail behind him. When this happens, he’s preparing to lunge. Don’t attack him and instead wait for the lunge out, then attack him with a combo while he’s stuck in this animation.

His second attack sends an array of words at you. You can opt to attack these words to destroy them, though if you misjudge the distance, you’ll get hit yourself, jump over them, or run around them. Dodging is the recommended way to go.

Wash and repeat until you completely deplete his bar and get a fun, if gory, QTE that will bring us to the second phase.

Zed’s Second Phase

Speakers will spawn across the stage in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop and Zed will leap up on one and attack you with long-ranged red discs, which you’ll get really familiar with. Dodge the red discs and make a beeline to the one speaker that Zed is standing on.

You can opt to clear out the other speakers, but Zed may conjure more, and it’s more efficient to focus on the speakers that he’s standing on. Once Zed is left without a place to stand, he’ll summon a massive speaker in the center of the room.

You’ll need to damage the speaker until a QTE event appears. But be wary, as Zed will still attack you. So, keep an eye on him and be sure to dodge it if he comes in for an attack.

Zed’s Third Phase

It’s only natural that the final phase is the hardest. But there’s something important to note! Each of the bosses Juliet goes toe to undead toe with has their own unique achievement you can get. For Zed, that’s Watch Out For The Balls. I’ll go in-depth on how to grab that achievement below.

Beyond that, Zed now comes equipped with several moves:

The motion trail lunge, which we saw in phase one.

A leap then plunge attack, which will mark a red circle on the ground where it lands.

A two-ball boomerang attack with a mild animation.

A screaming special attack that combines the boomerang balls with a lunge.

Zed will normally cycle between the first three attacks in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop. and then periodically use his special boomerang and lunge attack. Almost every move he does can be countered by simply waiting out his attack, then bombarding him with moves once he’s locked in his attack animation.

The only exception is when he uses the two red balls against you and doesn’t scream. For this move, it’s easier to simply run in a straight line but not at him. That’s because the red balls will fly back toward him, and they can knock you down.

For his special attack, Zed will scream and push you back, then hover in the air for a bit. Once his animation is over, he’ll lunge at you with two balls, which you should try to dodge. Then, he’ll send the balls out at you, and they’ll almost immediately come back to him. Dodge them again and only then start attacking him. After his special attack, Zed will take a long breather, making him very vulnerable.

How To Get the Watch Out For The Balls Achievement in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

The Watch Out For The Balls achievement requires you to get Zed to hit himself with his own balls fifteen times. However, only his special move, where he lunges at you with the balls, will count. Here’s precisely what you need to do to get this achievement.

First, it’s only available in the third phase. It’s also not accumulative, so if you mess up and get hit, that’s fine. Next, once he begins his animation, prepare to run right at him and wait for him to attack you. Once he does, dodge out of the way of the lunge, then dodge the balls. You’ll get a QTE event, and if you succeed and are close enough to Zed, the balls will hit and stun him, making him so easy to take down.

The real issue with this achievement is goading Zed into using his special ability. One option that seems to work is using the leapfrog attack on him. Simply approach him and then press the jump button to leap over him. Doing this seems to cause Zed to use his special ability more often, turning a slog of a farm into something more manageable.

Once you’ve successfully gotten him to hit himself fifteen times, the achievement will pop, whether you beat him or not. So, happy bullying!

And that’s how to beat Zed in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is available to play now.

