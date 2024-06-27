Arguably the best base Pal in the Palworld Sakurajima DLC is Shroomer. Your base morale and production instantly increase when a Shroomer is present, so here’s how to catch Shroomer in Palworld.

Shroomer’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

While Shroomer is a terrific Pal to have at your base, regardless of what level you are, you’ll need to be at a semi-high level in Palworld to catch it. Unfortunately, Shroomer is only available on the new Sakurajima Island, which doesn’t have any Pals that are under level 40. You’ll find Pals from levels 40–50 here, so if you’re not at the right level, you and your party can get wiped fairly quickly.

Shroomer can fittingly spawn in the Mushroom Wetland region of Sakurajima Island. This is the first region you can come across if you travel north from the Forgotten Island. It’s located on the southeastern part of the island and extends to the central areas. Shroomer can spawn anywhere within this area, as seen in the map screenshot below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Shroomers in this area are roughly level 40–45, which means you need an Ultra, Legendary, or Ultimate Sphere to capture one. Even with a lower-level Shroomer at low health, though, an Ultra Sphere is going to give you an abysmal capture rate. As such, I suggest going with a Legendary Sphere if you have those available.

Shroomer are often found in groups of two or three together, so you might have to fend off multiple Pals to capture the one you want. In combat, Shroomer can attack with some annoying Grass-type moves, but they’re not overly dangerous.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Shroomer’s Stats in Palworld

If you want to know whether or not Shroomer is worth catching in Palworld, check out all of its important stats below:

Partner Skill : Swooshy Spores (Can be ridden. While at a base, its mysterious spores slow the rate at which the SAN value of allies at the base decreases.)

: Swooshy Spores (Can be ridden. While at a base, its mysterious spores slow the rate at which the SAN value of allies at the base decreases.) Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Gathering Level 2,

: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Gathering Level 2, Possible Drops: Mushroom, Red Berries

Shroomer’s stats in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

With a Partner Skill and Work Suitability like Shroomer’s, you’re only hurting yourself by not having a Pal of that caliber at your base. It can also be serviceable in combat or as a mount, but its real purpose is a base Pal in Palworld.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

