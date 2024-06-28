How to Catch Wixen Noct in Palworld

Wixen Noct is a new, Dark variant of Wixen that happens to look a lot like Katress in Palworld. If you want to capture this fresh Pal, take a look at the guide below.

Wixen Noct Location and How to Catch it in Palworld

To catch Wixen Noct in Palworld, you’ll have to wait until the sun goes down in-game. As you might have guessed from the Pal being a Dark-type variant, Wixen Noct can only be caught in the wild at night. Also, since the Pal arrived with the Sakurajima DLC in Palworld, it’s exclusive to new island on the northwestern side of the map. You can view the exact spawn locations for Wixen Noct in the map screenshot below:

The spawn locations for Wixen Noct in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

In addition to being a Dark-type, Wixen Noct retains its predecessor’s Fire typing as well, so you’ll have to head to the deserts on Sakurajima Island to find the Pal. There are two deserts on Sakurajima Island, one on the north end and one to the southwest. Both border the sea and contain some high-level Pals, so be careful when making the trek there.

Wixen Noct spawns at levels 40-50, so you need to be at the right level in Palworld to catch one. You also need to have at least an Ultra Sphere on hand, but Legendary and Ultimate Spheres make the capture process much simpler. When I caught my Wixen Noct, I whittled its HP down to a sliver using Jormuntide, a Water-type, and threw several Legendary Spheres with a 15% starting capture rate.

Wixen Noct’s Stats in Palworld

If you’re curious about Wixen Noct’s potential for your party or base in Palworld, take a look at its stats below:

Partner Skill : Black Fox Lord (When fighting together, applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.)

: Black Fox Lord (When fighting together, applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.) Element : Dark and Fire

: Dark and Fire Work Suitability : Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 2

: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 2 Possible Drops: High Grade Technical Manual, Medium Pal Soul

Wixen Noct’s stats in Palworld. Screenshot by The Escapist

And that does it for everything about Wixen Noct. The Pal is a solid base addition and could be a great party option if you need extra Dark damage for a boss fight in Palworld.

