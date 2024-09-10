How To Claim Pre-Registration Rewards in The Elder Scrolls: Castles

The Elder Scrolls universe just got a little bigger with the release of the mobile game Castles. This new title will put players in charge of managing the growth of a Dynasty. For new players, there are milestone rewards on offer, and here’s how.

Recommended Videos

How To Redeem Pre-Registration Rewards in The Elder Scrolls: Castles

For pre-registering to play The Elder Scrolls: Castles, or downloading and playing between Sept. 10 and Oct. 10, 2024, you can earn free milestone rewards. The process to access them is simple but doesn’t become obvious from the jump.

Keep in mind that these rewards are only accessible once the game is officially out everywhere on Sept. 10, 2024. After that date, here’s how to unlock them.

Download and install The Elder Scrolls: Castles on your smartphone Complete the Tutorial Continue playing until you reach Dynasty level 25 Check your in-game inbox Scroll to the bottom of the mail and press claim to secure your items

That’s all that you need to do! It is worth noting that when you first complete the tutorial your dynasty won’t be level 25, so you’ll have to play a little more to get access to the milestone rewards. That being said, raising things five more levels shouldn’t take too long.

All Pre-Registration Rewards for The Elder Scrolls: Castles

There are five unique rewards for players who pre-register to Bethesda’s mobile game or start playing during the month-long window. Here is a look at everything on offer.

100 gems

1 Blessing of Great Dynasty (Increases XP earned for 10 minutes)

1 Legendary Pack

3 Banner Decorations

1 Legendary Subject: Ulfric Stormcloak

If you’re going to be playing The Elder Scrolls: Castles longterm then you’ll absolutely want to take advantage of these free rewards and get off to a strong start, especially since it isn’t clear whether the cosmetics will be available through other methods in the future.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is available to download and play now on both IOS and Android devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy