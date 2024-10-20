How to complete Halloween Lana Lore Quest in Dress To Impress (DTI)

DTI isn’t just a fashion competition, there is deeper and creepier lore behind the game. If you are stuck and want to know how to complete the Halloween Lana Lore Quest in Dress To Impress, keep reading.

Starting the Lana Lore Quest in the DTI Halloween update is more simple than the previous one. You just have to wait until you are in the lobby, then go towards the green portal. You will get a pop up warning you that the quests contains horror elements (I’m jumping right in, I love horror elements).

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Halloween quest is separated into three chapters, you have to complete the first one to unlock the second, then third. Here’s how to get through all three chapters of Lana’s Lore quest.

Lana’s Lore Quest Chapter 1 Guide

First, you will find yourself in front of a well in the middle of a forest. You have two minutes to find Lana’s home. If you are playing this with others, it will be easier since only one person needs to find the house in order for everyone in the lobby to progress.

However, if you are alone, or want to be the one to find the home (for bragging rights), here’s where to find it.

Head down the path to the left of the well.

At the first branching head right then stick right for the next branch as well.

The third branch requires you to go left, make a right, then another left.

Stick to the left path now.

When there are four paths, go down the farthest right one.

Go forwards then make a left to reach the house.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you reach the house, you’ll go through a cutscene where Lana explains how she has to leave. However, she needs to pack her essentials still, which you will help her find.

All items are locked behind a colored lock. To open it you need to find the corresponding key. So you have to find the key first, go to the door to unlock it, grab the item and bring it upstairs to Lana’s bedroom where you will deposit it in her suitcase.

Keep in mind you can only hold one item at a time. That means you can’t grab multiple keys and items. Another thing to worry about is the creature roaming inside the house. If it catches you, it will take off half a heart so stay out of its reach.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The creature roams from the kitchen, to the living room and up the stairs. However, it doesn’t go into any of the rooms upstairs and doesn’t go outside. If it looks like the creature is going to catch you, run into a room or outside. I’ve spent many a moment looking through the windows like a creep waiting for it to move away.

All Key and Item Locations in DTI Lana Lore Quest Chapter 1

There is a total of six keys, locks and items you can find in the first chapter of Lana’s Lore Quest in DTI. We will go through each of them by color below.

Blue Key and Lock

The blue key is located outside in the barn, so it’s a good warmup location (where you can’t get chased). Climb the ladder and you’ll see the key at the top, so pick it up.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The blue door is upstairs, through the Parents’ bedroom. The key unlocks the Parents’ Office where you’ll find a Camera behind the three stacked boxes. Grab it, then deposit it into Lana’s suitcase.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Purple Key and Lock

The purple key is located right in the parents’ bedroom, which is why you should grab it next. It is in the corner to the right of the drawer cabinet.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The purple door leads to the Garage outside (another safe space from the two-headed monster). Underneath the planks you’ll find Lana’s Teddy Bear which you should take up to her.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Pink Key and Lock

The pink key is also pretty simple to get since it’s in Lana’s room behind the three stacked crates. However, opening this door will be an issue.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The pink door leads to the Laundry Room and is downstairs right in the path of the Creature. Wait until it is in the kitchen to run in and unlock the door. You’ll grab the Palette from on top of the shelves.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Green Key and Lock

Now it gets a little more complicated. The green key is behind the potted plant next to the piano. Wait until the creature is in the kitchen to grab it, then rush upstairs.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The green door is the hatch to the attic. Up there you will find the Greek Tales Book behind one of the many stack of crates.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Orange Key and Lock

The orange key can be found in the kitchen to the right on the cabinets with the lamp on. If the creature comes into the kitchen, run it around the table then make your escape outside.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The orange door is right next to the laundry room and in the path of the creature. Wait until it goes upstairs to rush in and unlock it. You’ll get the Nail File from the corner behind the basket.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Red Key and Lock

The red key is the last of the bunch, and you can also find it in the kitchen, except it’s in the cooking pan to the left of the back door. Once you have it, run outside through the conveniently placed door.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The red lock is in the basement on the side of the house. Go down, unlock the door and pick up the Journal from behind the cabinet. Deposit it into Lana’s suitcase and you’ll be done with chapter one.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lana’s Lore Quest Chapter 2 Guide

Once you pass chapter one, you will immediately be teleported to chapter two and the Home of the Doves Medical Center. You’ll have to find six pieces of a map while escaping Nurse Julie. This scene is pretty reminiscent of Silent Hill 2 and Brookhaven hospital (it gave me double the chills).

Nurse Julie reacts to sound so I suggest playing with yours turned up. There is a bunch of broken glass and other items on the ground that can make sound. Try to avoid them, but if Julie starts running towards you, run into a locker.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Keep in mind that you can’t stay in a locker forever (to my utter disappointment) and it will kick you back out, sometimes right into the arms of Julie. She also takes off half a heart when she catches you, so be careful.

All Map Piece locations in DTI Lana Lore Quest Chapter 2

Two map pieces are on the bottom floor while four are on the upper floor during the DTI Lana Lore Quest of Chapter 2. Hopefully, you have teammates that can help you collect them all, though this can get complicated too if you don’t communicate and don’t know which ones have been picked up.

There isn’t really a necessary order for you to pick these up in, though I suggest working through the bottom floor first, then moving up. I’d also suggest picking the one in Nurse Julie’s office last, as it alerts the nurse. This is especially dangerous if you are playing solo.

The Nurse can also enter rooms, so don’t think you are safe once you aren’t out in the hallway (fool me once, shame on me, fool me so many times until I figured it out…).

Bottom floor map piece locations

When you just spawn in, the Nurse will be down the path to the left and will catch you instantly. Instead, head down the path to the right and take the right corner until you reach Room 3 (Lana’s Room). The map piece is located behind the headboard of the bed to the right.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second map piece you can grab is in the Cafeteria. It is located on the far left table and it’s pretty safe from the Nurse. If she walks in, just stay still and you should be good.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Upper floor map piece locations

Once you climb up the stairs, head to the Bathroom. Here you’ll find the map piece in the Shower room and under the shower head on the far right.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Recreational Room is right next to the bathroom and it can be considered somewhat of a safe space. If the Nurse comes in jump behind the cardboard stalls and she shouldn’t be able to get you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now go to the Storage room close to the stairs to get the map off the shelves inside the room.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

When that’s done, go to Head Nurse Julie’s office. Grab the map piece, which will alert the nurse, but you can now start running for your life.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have all of the pieces, run towards the door that’s highlighted in red and now you’ll have to go through a first person POV chase scene (the POV change got me killed the first time). Just keep running and following the red mist and you should be good. Once the cutscene ends, you’ll be in chapter three.

Lana’s Lore Quest Chapter 3 Guide

The final chapter of Lana’s Lore Quest is here. Once you complete it, you will be able to free Lana. However, the first part of this chapter is the maze. Honestly, for someone that can quickly lose patience, I wasn’t handling it well.

Honestly, I was hoping some of my teammates would find the exit first. Somehow, I ended up finding it, despite ending up in the same corner of the maze about fifty times. I don’t have many tips for this other than say your prayers and hope you can get out of there quickly.

Once you are done with the maze, you will get into a cutscene where Lina shows up as the villain. Your goal is now to defeat here and free Lana.

Lina Battle Guide in DTI

Screenshot by The Escapist

I never thought I’d be writing a battle guide for a fashion game, and yet here we are. Once the cutscene with a banger soundtrack ends, grab the scythe and be prepared for battle. The first phase will be fake Lanas attacking you. Swing at them a few times to get them to disappear.

Once boulders show up from the ground, you’ve begun the second phase. Climb onto one to stay safe until the disgusting looking water drains back out.

For the next several minutes, Lina will be in her third phase where she will be attacking you with stone spikes. She can throw them at you or spring them up from the ground. You’ll be able to tell which path her attacks will take by bright red lines or circles.

Her fourth phase will consist of Lina attacking you herself. First she will spin towards you, and you’ll just have to run away and hope for the best. Once she slams down into the ground, she will send out three shockwaves towards you which you need to jump over.

After this is done, Lina is vulnerable to attacks. Rush her and keep attacking until her meter is fully depleted. Once that’s done, you’ll save Lana but the ominous cutscene at the end hints that there could be more trouble for our favorite nail artist. I can’t wait to see how it’s going to fold out.

