How to Complete Paranormal Activity: Lost City Outskirts in Destiny 2

This one's pretty tough!
Published: Jun 7, 2024 07:52 am

Finding two cubes has never been more complicated. Here’s how to complete Paranormal Activity: Lost City, Outskirts in  Destiny 2.

Where Are the Boxes in Paranormal Activity: Lost City, Outskirts in Destiny 2?

Paranormal Activity is a strange occurrence in the Pale Heart, which spawns each time you fully complete one of the iterations of the Alone in the Dark quest. You can unlock this quest by tackling the Ergo Sum exotic quest at the end of the campaign.

After you’ve completed the fifth iteration of the Alone in the Dark quest, a Paranormal Activity will spawn in the Lost City Outskirts. From the arbor/viewing room, jump down the triangle door to the right of Micah-10’s Conduit. This area will look familiar if you completed the Ergo Sum quest, as it’s where we first completed Queens, Part I.

Make your way across the roofs until you reach a small courtyard with a Ghost circling the area. The red cube is pretty obvious as you enter the area – it’s tucked away in an open room with its metal doors raised.

But the blue cube is much harder to find. Find the orb you’ll need to commune with, which is in front of the next area’s door. Don’t go through the door. Instead, turn right and go forward until you hit the wall. Then, turn left and you should see another door. If you look very carefully, you’ll see the blue square. It’s distant and blurry, but it’s there.

Now that you’ve located the blue square, maneuver yourself so you can see the red square just beside the tree and over the marble stairs.

From this position, you can shoot both cubes. Shoot the red cube with dark-aligned energy (Stasis or Strand) and the blue cube with light-aligned energy (void, arc, solar). Doing so will give you 3,000 Glimmer, and it will contribute toward your Transcendent triumph.

Destiny 2 is available now.

