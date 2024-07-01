How to Complete the Shiny Celebi Masterwork Research: All Tasks & Tips

It’s not often that Pokemon GO players can grab a guaranteed Shiny, yet Whisper in the Woods Masterwork Research offers exactly that. Here’s how to get Shiny Celebi and complete all Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO.

How to Get the Whispers in the Woods Shiny Celebi Masterwork Research

The Whispers in the Woods Masterwork research is available in the Pokemon GO in-game shop until July 3, 2024. Whispers in the Woods costs $4.99 USD, or the local equivalent, and the tasks do not expire.

As long as you buy the Masterwork Research and play before July 3, you’ll be able to work through the tasks at your own pace. That’s good news, because you’ll likely need to put in some play time before catching Shiny Celebi.

Once you purchase the Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research, it will appear in the “Special” section of your Research Task log.

Can You Get Shiny Celebi in Pokemon GO More Than Once?

It’s also important to note that players who already completed the 2020 research that led to an encounter with Shiny Celebi will not be able to buy this research ticket. The option will be greyed out for your account if you already participated in the Distracted by Something Shiny Research, and you won’t be able to encounter Shiny Celebi a second time.

Unfortunately, this also means missing out on the other rewards from the Masterwork Research path.

All Shiny Celebi Masterwork Research Tasks & Tips

If you’re considering dropping some PokeCoins on the Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research ticket and want to know what you’re in for, we’ve got some tips to help you tick off those trickier tasks.

While there are six known tasks, we’re in the process of completing the entire Masterwork Research path. As we learn what the new tasks are, this article will continue to be updated.

How to Complete Shiny Celebi Masterwork Research Task 1

Task Reward Earn the Platinum Johto Medal



(Catch all Pokemon originally from Johto) 51 Ultra Balls Catch 251 Pokemon from the Johto Region 1 Poffin Catch 100 Different Species of Pokemon 2510 Stardust Complete all tasks in this tier 2510 XP

1 Mossy Lure Module

2510 Stardust

This first part of the Masterwork Research is a doozy and will require players to catch every single Pokemon from the Johto region. To help fill that Johto Pokemon GO dex, try the following:

Trade to get region-specific Pokemon like Corsola

Keep an eye on Raids for rare and region-locked Pokemon

Many Johto Pokemon hatch from Eggs as well, so keep those incubators filled

It will take most trainers awhile to earn that Johto Medal, but leaning into these methods can definitely help. Likewise, stay aware of the upcoming Pokemon Days to make the grind even easier.

How to Complete Shiny Celebi Masterwork Research Task 2

Task Reward Catch 25 Grass-Type Pokemon 1 Lure Module Catch a Pokemon 7 Days in a Row 51 Ultra Balls Catch a Pokemon on 21 Different Days 251 XP Complete all tasks in this tier 2510 XP

3 Rare Candies

2510 Stardust

The first task is a major grind, but task two for completing the Shiny Celebi Masterwork Research task in Pokemon GO is a reprieve. Most of these tasks can be checked off by playing the game normally, especially if you play every day.

If you’re struggling to get those Grass-Type catches, don’t forget that you earned a Mossy Lure Module from the previous set. Pop that on a PokeStop and you’ll see more Grass-type Pokemon spawns.

Pokemon GO is available now.

