How To Connect Your CoD Account To Twitch & YouTube & Get CoD Next Rewards

The Call of Duty Next event is just around the corner and it’ll be the first time we get to see Black Ops 6 multiplayer and the new Warzone map in full force. If you’re planning to watch the event, you want to ensure your CoD account is linked to either Twitch or YouTube so you can earn a set of exclusive BO6 rewards.

Recommended Videos

How to Connect Your CoD Account to Twitch and YouTube

If you don’t successfully connect the right CoD account to the site where you’ll be watching CoD Next, you’ll miss out on four specific rewards for BO6. Viewership rewards are also common for other CoD events as well as the Call of Duty League, so it’s worth it to connect the accounts.

To do so on either Twitch or YouTube when CoD Next kicks off on Aug. 28, follow the steps below:

Connect CoD Account to Twitch

Go to Twitch.tv and log into your account In the top right corner of the Twitch site, click on your profile icon From the drop-down menu, select “Settings” On the Settings page, navigate to the “Connections” tab at the top of the screen Here, find the “Call of Duty” connection and select it This will bring you to the Activision website, where you need to log in to your active CoD account Once you’re logged in, authorize the connection between Twitch and your Activision account and you’re all done

Connect CoD Account to YouTube

Go to the “Account Sharing” section of YouTube and make sure you’re logged into your account From the Account Sharing page, find “Activision ID” and press the blue “Connect” button to the right of it This brings up the Activision login page, where you can log in to your active CoD account Once that’s done, authorize the connection, and the accounts will be linked Check the Account Sharing section again to see the “Connected” text next to Activision ID

All CoD Next Rewards

Now that your CoD account is linked with Twitch, YouTube, or both sites, you can see what type of rewards you’ll earn by watching the CoD Next event:

Weapon Blueprint – The Redactor

– The Redactor Weapon Charm – Tri Harder

– Tri Harder Emblem – Mine

– Mine Calling Card – Earning Stripes

The CoD Next rewards. Image via Activision

All of the rewards are only available in BO6, so you won’t be able to use them in the current version of Warzone or MW3. You can earn these rewards by watching the official CoD Next stream on Call of Duty’s Twitch or YouTube account. You won’t be able to watch streamers at the event and still earn the rewards, so I recommend having the official Call of Duty stream up in one tab and then your favorite streamer’s stream open in another tab. That way, you can earn the rewards and still watch the streamer’s POV.

After CoD Next concludes, make sure you know how to download the BO6 beta so you can play right when it starts on Aug. 30.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy