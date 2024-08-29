Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Craft Abilities in Visions of Mana

The rewards for a job well done
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 11:50 am

As you complete your pilgrimage to the Mana Tree in Visions of Mana, your inventory will be filled with lots of Corestones, which can be used to craft abilities. It takes a while to unlock this function, but this is all you need to know about it.

How to Use Corestones and Craft Abilities in Visions of Mana

Corestones can be turned into Ability Seeds starting from Chapter 4. As soon as you start this part of the journey, you’ll get access to the Item Exchange Parlor in Illystana, where you can finally use your Niccolo Coins and exchange your Corestones for the Ability Seeds you want.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Speak with the vendor behind the counter and choose “Ability Seed Exchange” to give good use to all of the Corestones you obtained thus far. Each Corestone can be exchanged for a specific Ability Seed, which can be equipped onto any character to give them a new passive bonus or a completely new Skill they wouldn’t learn otherwise.

You only need the Corestone to get a new Ability. Also, various other vendors around the game world will now have the Ability Seed Exchange option available, so you won’t need to return to Illystana whenever you want to exchange them.

How to Get Corestones For Ability Seeds

Corestones are obtained as rare drops from enemies. While Val’s ability is what crystallizes them, he doesn’t need to be in the party for you to get a Corestone. Bosses will always drop their Corestone once defeated, but you can only get one of them per playthrough. A Boss Corestone usually provides a unique/rare Ability too, so remember to exchange them as soon as you can.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There is no guaranteed method to drop a specific Corestone or to increase their chances, but it usually doesn’t take long to get one, as the drop rates seem to be quite good in general. So just keep defeating the same monster until you get it, and you’ll be able to craft any abilities you want in Visions of Mana.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

Visions of Mana
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.