Madden NFL 25 is a game of inches, much like actual football. To ensure you can pick up a first down or prevent your player from being injured, you might need to dive while carrying the ball. To figure out how to dive in Madden NFL 25, read this guide.

How To Dive in Madden NFL 25

Much like the QB slide mechanic, diving is almost always used to pick up an extra yard or two without running the risk of your ball carrier being tackled. The dive prevents your player from being injured on the tackle or fumbling the ball as a result of it.

Diving is a relatively simple mechanic in Madden 25 that only requires a single button press. You can see how to dive using various input devices below:

PlayStation : Hold Square

: Hold Square Xbox : Hold X

: Hold X PC: Hold Q (default)

The controls in Madden 25. Image via EA

It’s important to remember that you need to hold the button you’re pressing when trying to dive in Madden NFL 25. If you tap the button (when running with your QB), you’ll perform a QB slide. If you tap the button with any other runner, they’ll simply fall to the ground where they currently are on the field. However, holding the button ensures they dive forward and pick up an extra yard or two. This works with QBs as well as any other runner on offense or defense. But you want to be careful when diving with QBs, as they don’t usually have the best ball protection stats.

The dive button also works a little differently when approaching the endzone. If you hold the dive button at around the one or two-yard line, your runner will perform a special dive that’s designed solely for touchdowns. You need to be cautious of this, though, as holding the dive button too early will likely cost you a touchdown in that moment. Only hold the dive button as you’re about to score.

And that’s how to dive in Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25 is available now.

