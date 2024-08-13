How To QB Slide in Madden NFL 25

Protecting your quarterback is one of the primary concerns you have whenever you drop back in the pocket on offense in Madden NFL 25. However, if you decide to run with your quarterback, you’ll need to know how to QB slide in Madden 25 to ensure you don’t fumble or injure the player.

How To QB Slide in Madden 25

The button combination to QB slide hasn’t changed in Madden for several years, so if you knew how to do it in previous years, you know how to do it in Madden 25. For anyone who forgot or any newcomers to the franchise, you can check out the QB slide button combination below:

PlayStation controller : Double Tap Square when running with the QB outside of the pocket

: Double Tap Square when running with the QB outside of the pocket Xbox controller : Double Tap X when running with the QB outside of the pocket

: Double Tap X when running with the QB outside of the pocket PC: Press Q when running with the QB outside of the pocket (check your keybinds to double-check it’s Q)

While you can know the button combination to QB slide in Madden 25, it’s also important to understand when to use it. You can only QB slide if your quarterback isn’t about to be tackled by a defender. Your quarterback also needs sufficient space in front of them to slide successfully.

The perfect scenario to slide with your QB is when you have some open space ahead of you and no defender directly closing in. However, you don’t want to QB slide if a defender isn’t getting ready to tackle you within the next second or two. Usually, you QB slide to ensure a first down or get whatever yardage you feel is sufficient. You have to know your QB’s speed to determine when is the right time to slide, so there are certainly some factors at play aside from knowing the button combination.

As long as you practice sliding with the QB, you’ll master the mechanic in no time in Madden 25.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

