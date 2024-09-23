How To Do Slay the Goo, Save the World in World of Warcraft (Wow)

The War Within added a few new quests to World of Warcraft on the continent of Khaz Algar. Slay the Goo, Save the World is one that may have you scratching your head at first. Here’s how to complete Slay the Goo, Save the World in World of Warcraft.

How To Complete Slay the Goo, Save the World in WoW

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find the World of Warcraft quest Slay the Goo, Save the World as an Elite World Quest in The Maddening Deep, a region in southern part of the Azj-Kahet zone. The first objective is where many players get hung up, so we’ll start there.

How To Get 50 or More Stacks of Unseeming Shift

Your first task is to obtain at least 50 stacks of the Unseeming Shift debuff. There are a couple of ways to do this.

You’ll see objects called Black Blood Extractors on the ground around The Maddening Deep. Interacting with these will provide you with a few stacks of Unseeming Shift: 5 stacks for the smaller ones, and 10 for the bigger ones. Don’t interact with the Harmonizing Instrument. This object will clear all of your stacks of Unseeming Shift!

Screenshot by The Escapist

The easiest method to gain stacks of Unseeming Shift is to go for a swim directly in one of the pools of blood around The Maddening Deep. You’ll gain 5 stacks for each second you spend in the blood. Just be aware that you’ll take damage every second as well. And while you’re at it, you may as well get 100 stacks of the debuff to earn an achievement, The Unseeming!

Where To Find Faceless One, Warped Sapling, and Aberrant Deepwalker

Now that you have at least 50 stacks of Unseeming Shift, you’ll be able to see some Elite enemies that were previously invisible around The Maddening Deep. You must locate and kill three of these enemies to complete your new quest objectives.

Faceless One is a monstrous humanoid that can be found beside one of the pools of blood at the coordinates 65.8, 83.8.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Warped Sapling is a bipedal elemental who is also found beside a pool of blood at the coordinates 63.0, 85.0.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Aberrant Deepwalker is a large hulking humanoid who resides on top of a hill at the coordinates 65.2, 88.0.

Screenshot by The Escapist

These enemies are all level 80 Elites, but most characters should be able to defeat them solo. If you arrive to find that someone has already killed one of the mobs, just wait a minute or two, and they should respawn. Once all three enemies are slain, you can go and claim your rewards.

Rewards for Completing Slay the Goo, Save the World

Upon quest completion, you’ll automatically gain 12,200 experience points. Not bad for all the hoops they made you jump through!

World of Warcraft is available to play now.

