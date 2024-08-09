How To Equip Titles in Roblox Blox Fruits

Titles are a fantastic way to show off your flair or how much you’ve grinded in Roblox Blox Fruits. Before you can think about what title to use, though, you need to know how to equip them next to your name.

Equipping Titles in Blox Fruits

Image via Roblox

To equip or switch a title in Blox Fruits, you can head to one of two locations. The first location is an underground room beneath The Cafe in the Second Sea. In The Cafe, you can find a chest on the left side of the shelves. Interact with the chest and head down the hole leading underground. In the new room, you’ll see Axoire, who is a Titles Specialist and will give you the chance to equip a new title or switch your existing one.

Alternatively, you can head to the Third Sea and visit The Mansion. When you enter The Mansion, head to the right, and you’ll see some tables. Go past these tables and look right to find another Titles Specialist. They are standing next to a large door, with two other doors around them on either side. You can use them the same way you use Axoire underneath The Cafe.

There are currently 177 available titles to earn in Blox Fruits. When you earn a new title, you can visit the Titles Specialist to equip it. The title appears next to your name in-game when you talk in the chat box. You’ll know you unlocked a new title when a message appears in chat saying you’ve done so. The more difficult titles to earn in Blox Fruits have a color next to them, so whenever you see a title like that in chat, you know that the player grinded for it.

Blox Fruits is available to play now.

