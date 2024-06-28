How to Exchange Your Old Tomestones of Comedy in FFXIV Dawntrail

If you’ve been looking for a use for your older Tomestones of Comedy, you’ll be glad to know that Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail has a way to exchange them so they don’t go to waste. All of your older currency can still be used in certain places, and here are they.

Where to Exchange Tomestones of Comedy and Tomestones of Allegory in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Older Tomestones can be exchanged at Auriana in Mor Dhona (X22.7, Y6.7) via the center, blonde attendant behind the counter (pictured below). Select “Exchange Previous Tomestones” to exchange your older Tomestones from the previous patch for the ever-useful Allagan Tomestones of Poetics. In case you’re already capped out at Poetics (which have a limit of 2,000), remember to spend them beforehand.

Both the Comedy and the Allegory Tomestones are exchanged for Poetics in a 2:1 ratio. If you had 2000 Tomestone of Comedy, you’d get 1000 Tomestones of Poetics. This is particularly useful for leveling new jobs, getting fancy glamour pieces, completing Relic Weapons from older expansions, and much more.

If you’re leveling the new jobs Viper and Pictomancer, you can use your Poetics to gear them up with pieces from Levels 80 to 90, as the Tomestone gear is some of the best options for all level ranges. Level 80 gear can be bought in The Crystarium, while Level 90 gear is found in Old Sharlayan. Any job you’re currently leveling can have the same treatment.

Older Tomestones will be removed as new ones are introduced, with the first being the Tomestones of Heliometry during Patch 6.05, so exchange them before that happens. Auriana’s options will always be updated whenever a new currency enters the game, so remember to visit her as often as you need to.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is out in Early Access, with full release happening on July 2nd.

