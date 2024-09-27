Image Credit: Bethesda
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Zelda on a horse.
Guides
Video Games

How To Find A Horse In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 07:37 pm

Riding horses has been a Zelda staple since Ocarina of Time, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom maintains that series tradition! Here’s how you can find and ride a horse in the game.

How To Unlock Horses In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

To be able to ride horses in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you’ll first need to complete the sidequest “Runaway Horse,” which is unlocked after you reach Hyrule Ranch for the first time. Approach the old man by the house and he’ll tell you that one of his horses went missing somewhere to the west. Given that the western forest by the ranch is fairly large, you may think it would take some time to find the horse, but it’s actually quite close by.

Zelda finds a horse in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Screenshot captured by The Escapist.

Go to the pond nearest the ranch and you’ll find the horse stuck on a small island by itself. You can hop down there to ride the horse, but you won’t be able to go anywhere with it since it can’t swim. First, you’ll have to get the horse out, which you can do in a couple of different ways. Personally, I used a few old bed Echoes to make a long platform for the horse to jump across, since horses can automatically jump over small ledges. Once the horse is freed, head back to the old man who will thank you by allowing you to rent his horses for free.

You’ll only have access to brown horses though, which are perfectly fine and serviceable, but you’ll always have to return to Hyrule Ranch if you want to ride one. Thankfully, there is a side quest later on in the game that will allow you to summon a horse whenever you want.

And that’s how to unlock horses in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available on Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.