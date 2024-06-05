How to Find and Ride an Alpaca in Soulmask

One of the very first mounts you’ll be able to find in Soulmask is the alpaca, and it’s practically for free. If that sounds like a good time, here’s how to go about getting the furry beast.

How to Find an Alpaca in Soulmask

As in any survival game, finding a mount is paramount to getting around the sprawling map of Soulmask. And one of the very first mounts you can find in this game is the alpaca. While it’s possible to cobble together a trap and capture an alpaca that way, it’s much more efficient to take the alpaca the game gives you free, endlessly.

That’s right. You can have an infinite number of alpacas. You just need to go to go to the Ancient Ruins that’s southwest of your initial spawn (Highland 3). The Ancient Ruins will be coated in a fog if you haven’t found a Scout to deter. You can always clear the fog from this area by finding the Scout in the nearby Barbarian Camp (coordinates X: 203738, Y: 104026) and deterring her. If you kill the Scout, she’ll respawn, though it may take a while.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The coordinates for the Ancient Ruins where the alpaca is located are: 222640, Y: 107062. Once you find the Ancient Ruins, you’ll discover that there are three Outcasts stationed here. Two are level 11, one is level 12, and they’re exceptionally aggressive. Once you’ve killed them, you’ll find a baby alpaca contained in a small stone enclosure. You simply need to jump into its enclosure and pick it up. Once you do, it will become yours. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the only Ancient Ruins with an alpaca baby. There’s also one far to the west, near the Elite Jaguar.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Outcasts and alpaca will respawn on a timer in this location. So, if you ever need a new alpaca, wander over here and claim a new one. There’s a chance for the alpaca to be either male or female, but it will always be a baby, so you’ll need to wait for some time for it to be mountable. Be sure to give your new alpaca thatch to keep it fed.

It’s also worth noting that the location near the Ancient Ruins overlooking the lake isn’t a bad one to make a base. It’s very close to a pond which has a population of capybara and not much else. It’s also great place to fill up your water tank to make tanning fluid.

How to Make an Alpaca Saddle in Soulmask

While getting an alpaca is easy, making a saddle for it isn’t. In fact, making an alpaca saddle in Soulmask might be the most challenging thing you do up until this point.

The ingredients you’ll need to craft the alpaca saddle are straightforward. You’ll need:

15 Leather

10 Leather Rope

10 Coarse Cotton

Actually making those items is where we find the knots. To knock this task out, you’ll need the following crafting stations:

Armor Forging Table

Tanning Rack

Loom

Carpenter’s Table

Building Workshop

Potting Table

Screenshot by The Escapist.

I’ll walk you through the process in the order I found easiest to get everything done. First, though, I highly recommend your camp be set near the water, barbarian spawn points, and tapir or boar. The spot just beside the Ancient Ruins where you found your baby alpaca is honestly an ideal location.

Let’s start with the tanning rack, which will provide the leather and leather ropes. The tanning rack requires 20 branches and 5 thick ropes. For these, you can find ample sticks by cutting down any standard tree and vines by using a sickle on foliage.

Once you have a tanning rack, you’ll need tanning fluid and any type of hide, pelt, or rough leather. Hides and pelts are easy enough. They will come from using a butcher knife on any animal you’ve killed except for crabs. (Those will give you shells.) But to make tanning fluid you’ll need water consumption 5, vine, and tree bark.

To make water consumption, you’ll need to craft a water tank which requires a potting table. You can make a potting table using 24 clay, 10 stones, and 10 planks. Clay can be found near any body of water. So, if you’ve stuck around the Ancient Ruins, you can head to the nearby lake and pull clay from the shore. Just use your pickaxe on the rocks there. For planks, you’ll need the carpenter’s table, which requires 5 thick ropes and 20 logs.

Once you’ve crafted the potter’s table, you’ll need to make the water tank, which requires 20 clay, 2 leather ropes, and 2 ceramic molds. Ceramic molds can be made at the potting table, but leather ropes will require you to have a loom.

A loom can be crafted using 10 planks, 5 rough leather, and 5 thick ropes. You can make rough leather at the tanning rack using hide or pelts, and to make leather ropes at the loom, you’ll need two rough leather.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Once you have the leather ropes, take the water tank and head down to the lake and fill it up. Bring the filled water tank to the tanning rack and put it in the tanning rack’s inventory. This will be right below your “My Personal Belongings” menu. You’ll then be able to craft tanning liquid. Each piece of leather you make will require one tanning liquid. So be sure to prepare a lot of vines and tree barks beforehand.

When you finally have your leather and leather rope, all that’s left is the cotton. Coarse cotton can be made by combining cotton and fibers at the loom. And to make cotton, you’ll need cotton seeds. Now, this can be difficult to find. Almost every cotton seed I’ve ever found is through an Ancient Ruin chest or by looting the death packages of barbarians.

It’s possible to find cotton in the garden plots outside of Barbarian Barracks. But it’s not guaranteed. The plants around these outposts are random, so your best bet is to circle through the Ancient Ruins and Barbarian Barracks and kill any human you see before looting their storage box. It all boils down to luck.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Once you have cotton seeds, head to your camp and craft a farm plot, which will require 20 clay. The farm plot must be placed near the bonfire, so find a place that’s nice and flat. Then, equip the cotton to your hotbar like it’s a tool and “build” the cotton seeds into the plot. Cotton seeds grow rapidly and don’t require much effort, so you should have an entire plot full in thirty minutes.

Screenshots by The Escapist

And still, we’re not done! Now that we have the base ingredients, we’ll need our last two workshops. First is the Building Workshop, which requires 20 clay, 20 planks, and 10 thick ropes. You can craft this straight from your inventory.

Then create the Armor Forging Table, which requires 20 planks, 10 leather, and 10 thin ropes. To make thin ropes, you’ll need to hunt boar or tapir and skin them for their beast fuzz. Then, take the beast fuzz to the loom.

When you have the thin ropes, you can make the Armor Forging table and finally, finally, use it to craft your alpaca saddle. To actually use it, approach your favorite adult alpaca and hold down ‘E’. Select the alpaca’s inventory, and you’ll see beside its inventory menu a slot for a saddle. Drag the saddle to this box and you’ll be all set.

What a trip, right? But it was totally worth it, because now you can zip around on your fluffy pal’s back.

Soulmask is available now.

