How to Find Hallowed Ruins in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

After speaking to Ymir in the Cathedral, you are tasked with locating the Hallowed Ruins in the Shadow Realm of Elden Ring. Here’s how to find the Hallowed Ruins in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Hallowed Ruin in Elden Ring (Finger Ruins)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find the Hallowed Ruin in the southeast section of the Cerulean Coast. These ruins, which are only described as hallowed by Ymir, are actually called Finger Ruins. They even resemble the talisman he gives you. There are three in total and the easiest one to find is named the Finger Ruins of Rhia. If you continue on the path east across the Cerulean Coast, you will eventually reach a massive field full of stone fingers. Head all the way to the other side until you find a bell surrounded by fingers in a cage formation.

The bell itself can be activated for a new Talisman that bolsters your use of the Crimson Flask. Along with the reward, you have officially completed the first Hallowed Ruins as well. From there, it’s time to head back to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and speak to Ymir again.

How to Find the Second and Third Hallowed Ruins in Elden Ring

Exhaust Ymir’s dialogue and he will send you on yet another quest to find another set of Hallowed Ruins. Just like the first one, they are really called Finger Ruins, and they have the same aesthetic.

The second set of ruins, called Finger Ruins of Dheo, can be found northeast of the Shadow Keep after using the O Mother emote to open the path. Ring the bell once again and head back to Ymir to find the location of the final ruins, which is right below the main Cathedral. After all that is out of the way, the battle against Metyr can begin.

All these ruins really just lead to the worst finger-based enemy of them all.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

