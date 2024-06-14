Sure, the location might be in the name, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find! Here’s how to find Memory: Refractions of Light in Destiny 2.

How to Find Memory: Refractions of Light in Destiny 2

If you’ve gathered five Memory Vestige: Light from the enemies you encounter in the Cysts, there’s a good chance you’ve got Memory: Refractions of Light marked on your map. And while the location of this memory is right in its name, actually pinpointing its location is much more difficult.

To get to Memory: Refractions of Light, load into the Landing and make a beeline across the arena until you’ve reached the cave in the far northeast of the map.

This cave will take you right to The Refraction, though along the way you’re likely to stumble across a chamber with a chest that requires the Prismatic Refraction Key. Unlocking this chest will net you the Facet of Justice, and it’s worth grabbing before continuing on your way.

Once you’re through the cave and in The Refraction, stop when you’ve reached the midway point where the Shrieker starts attacking you. This area, which will be marked on your map, is the vague location of the Memory: Refractions of Light.

But to find the Memory, you’ll need to climb up the nearby tree. Notice that the branches stretch and flatten, creating a bridge. Jump up on its branches and follow them to their ends to find a Prismatic chest. This chest is the Memory: Refractions of Light, and when you open it, you’ll get the Facet of Awakening.

The Facet of Awakening ensures that rapidly defeating targets with Light or Darkness damage or Super final blows generates an elemental pickup of the matching damage type. It also gives you +10 resilience. Not bad!

Destiny 2 is available now.

