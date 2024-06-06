How to Get the Refracting Prismatic Key in Destiny 2

If you want to superpower your prismatic build, of course you need that refracting prismatic key. Here’s how to get the prismatic refracting key in Destiny 2.

How to Solve the Refracting Prismatic Puzzle in Destiny 2

So! If you’re like me, you followed a transparent bird into a chamber in Refraction and found a locked chest. But if you don’t know where this chest is, head to Refraction from The Landing and take the first left in the crystal chamber. Follow this path until a room opens on your right, where you’ll find the prismatic chest.

This prismatic chest requires a refracting prismatic key to open. And the way to do that is to take the solar crystal that’s on the second floor and dunk it into the correct hive runes. This would seem easy enough at first glance, but once you jump down to the bottom floor to put in the solar crystal, the runes above the plates vanish!

Screenshots by The Escapist

You can help get around this by getting close to the ledge where the runes are projected. They’ll vanish if you get too far out, but should be able to double check your rune placement. Be sure to place the runes in the order of top to bottom.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Fortunately, it seems like everyone gets the same puzzle. If you have the same symbols as me, here’s precisely where you need to put your Solar Crystal. If you’re facing the solar crystal from the entrance, the order you’ll need to put them in is 4, 8, and 1. If 1 is the first bowl on the lefthand side and 9 is the last bowl on the right-hand side, where the stairs are.

Each time you put in a crystal, Shadow thrall will attack you. Fortunately, you can press the trigger button to use the crystal to attack them. When each of the crystals has been placed, attendants will flood the chamber.

Kill them. Then two Omen bosses with Prismatic shields will appear. There will be a prismatic pool beneath the solar crystal’s spawn point if you don’t have Prismatic equipped. Once the Omen and all the enemies are dead, an item will drop. Look for this pyramid, and when you pick it up, you’ll get the Refracting Prismatic Key!

Screenshots by The Escapist

Use it to unlock the chest, which will give you the Facet of Justice.

Destiny 2 is available now.

