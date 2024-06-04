Category:
Video Games
How to Get Prismatic Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2

Here are the real collectibles
Daphne Fama
We’ve chased Crow into the Traveler and gained the power of the Prismatic subclass. Now, here’s how to unlock all Prismatic aspects in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock All Prismatic Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2

Once you’ve found your way into the Traveler, you’ll find yourself besieged by enemies. Including those that are totally new to you — the Dread. But some of these enemies will be absolutely immune to all damage unless you Transcend and attack them to break through their shields.

But the Prismatic subclass is more than just a blending of light and dark. It’s an entirely new way to craft your character’s build. And to do that, you’ll need to unlock the Prismatic aspects. There are 36 Prismatic aspects you can unlock for your character. And to unlock these aspects, you’ll need to go through the campaign.

The first Prismatic aspects you’ll get will be at the end of the campaign mission Temptation, where Cayde-6 and Glint will ask you to find Crow. Right after the big boss battle, you’ll find a Prismatic chest which will grant you two Prismatic Aspects. For warlocks, this is Incinerator Snap, which can replace the default Stasis melee Penumbral Blast, and Storm Grenade, which can replace Vortex Grenade.

Related: Destiny 2: How to Get Red Death Reformed (And Catalyst)

Image of a Prismatic Chest at the end of a mission campaign in Destiny 2
The ability to blend abilities from separate subclasses into one build opens up an entirely new world for build crafting. And more of these familiar aspects will be unlocked as you continue each of the campaign mission and slowly master the Prismatic subclass.

Related: All Mods in the Hunter’s Journal Artifact for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The real new abilities, however, will come through the Fragments. There are a grand total of 21 Fragments, significantly more than the standard 14-16. Fragments in Prismatic are unlocked for all your characters as soon as you get them. And, like aspects, they’re unlocked through the campaign. So, get out there and pursue hope and vengeance in equal measure, Guardian.

Destiny 2 is available now.

Destiny 2
