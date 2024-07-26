Surah! Are you on the search for Saya in Warframe? Have no fear, as I can help you track her down quickly in the Saya’s Vigil mission. Here’s how to find Saya in Warframe.

Where To Find Saya in Warframe

You can find Saya in the heart of Cetus, on Earth, near the center of the small fishing settlement in Warframe. From where you speak with Konzu, turn around and walk down into the village, away from the large gates that lead to the Plains of Eidolon. Wind your way toward the eastern side of the village, just across from Old Man Sumbaat, who sells gems. He is denoted on the map by a Pickaxe symbol.

You can see the exact spot in the brief video above. Please note that my Cetus will look slightly different from yours, and Saya moves after the quest is complete, so I can’t show her in that location, just the location itself. Another reason this quest can be a little odd is that Konzu describes her as living on the “outskirts” of Cetus, which made me think I would find her on the Plains themselves the first time I played it.

Saya is usually marked by a waypoint, making her much easier to find, but for some reason, this will often fail to load for a number of players, turning an easy task into something just a little more awkward. When you find Saya, she will talk to you about her husband, Onkko, who has gone missing. Once that is done, you will need to head out onto the plains.

The first mission step involves taking out some Grineer and then destroying a mining drill to gain access to a cave. Inside, you will find an Ostron Coffer that offers some clues as to where Onkko might be. You’ll need to play through some more mission steps, but they are all pretty straightforward without any known bugs. Just keep following the waypoints, and it will also introduce you to a mechanic called the Codex Scanner. This is a device that allows you to earn experience by scanning enemies and storing information about them in your Codex.

Keep playing through the quest to find out about a complicated love story, some implied betrayal, and eventual retribution. It’s a fun little quest that adds flavor to an area and characters that you are going to be interacting with a lot in the game.

Warframe is available to play now.

