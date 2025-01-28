How To Find the Pack-a-Punch on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Pack-a-Punch is one of the most vital upgrades players can use in Call of Duty Zombies. In new Black Ops 6 map The Tomb, it can be a bit tricky to track down. Here’s how to find the Pack-a-Punch machine on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Open the Doorway to Nowhere and Find Pack-a-Punch

Unlike Terminus and Citadelle des Morts, all players need to do to Pack-a-Punch is get to the machine’s location. However, this is easier said than done. At the beginning of every match of The Tomb, Black Ops 6 Zombies players will be faced with the objective to open the Doorway to Nowhere. This is a sort of teleporter, which gives players access to the Dark Aether nexus within The Tomb.

The Doorway to Nowhere is located within the Subterranean Temple area of The Tomb. This can be reached simply by progressing through the map and opening doors. Once in the Temple, head to the alter and place the Amulet item there by holding the interact button. You will always spawn in with the Amulet, so need to worry about finding the part. After a few seconds, the Door to Nowhere will open, and you can head into the Dark Aether Nexus.

The Pack-a-Punch machine can be found within the Dark Aether Nexus, located fairly close to the center of the area. However, it will move after some time. If you want to continue upgrading your weapon with the Pack-a-Punch machine, here’s how and where to track it down.

Every Pack-a-Punch Location in The Tomb and How To Find Them

There are X places where the Pack-a-Punch can spawn in The Tomb. The first place it is present will always be within the Dark Aether Nexus. The other is far closer to where players spawn in The Tomb. At the top of the Dig Site there is an ornate ruin called the Roman Mausoleum. The Pack-a-Punch machine can be found here when it is not within the Dark Aether Nexus.

To check which location the Pack-a-Punch machine is currently at, you can use your Tac-Map. The main area of The Tomb and the Dark Aether Nexus have separate Tac-Maps. Therefore, if you open your Tac-Map in one location and don’t see the icon for the Pack-a-Punch machine on the map, then it is in the other area.

There is also another way to check the location. Similar to how players will track the Mystery Box location in The Tomb, there is a stone slab with lit areas which reveals the location of the Pack-a-Punch machine. If the icon is on the main map, simply head to the corresponding location. If the light-up Pack-a-Punch symbol is on an island separate from the main map on this stone slab, that means it is currently located within the Dark Aether Nexus.

