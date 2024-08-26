How To Fix Error Code 403 in Roblox

Roblox has no shortage of error codes that can prevent you from playing or even opening some games. One of the more annoying messages you can receive in Roblox is Error Code 403, so here’s how to fix it.

What Is Error Code 403 in Roblox?

The reason why Error Code 403 appears for some players when trying to boot up a Roblox game isn’t exactly clear. By most accounts, the error pops up randomly for some players one day when they attempt to play any game in their library, like Dress to Impress. The exact message for Error Code 403 reads: “An error was encountered during authentication. Please try again.”

Of course, even after trying to launch a game again, the error code usually persists. While some players have reported a wide variety of fixes for Error Code 403, there’s really only one that’s been known to solve the problem for the majority of players.

How To Solve Error Code 403 in Roblox

The primary fix for Error Code 403 is deleting your Roblox cache. This typically solves the error code and allows you to play Roblox normally once again. The solution for the error code was posted to Reddit and every player struggling with the issue reported no further problems after deleting the cache.

The steps to delete your Roblox cache are:

Press “Windows key + R”

Type %appdata% in the text box that appears

This brings up your File Explorer. At the top of the screen, you’ll see you’re in a folder called “Roaming”

Click on the “AppData” folder that comes right before Roaming

Now, select the Local folder and find the Roblox folder inside

Click once on the Roblox folder, making sure not to open it, and press “Shift + Delete”

This will delete your Roblox cache, but also the application itself

Redownload Roblox, sign into your account, and you now shouldn’t see Error Code 403 when trying to launch a game

The Roblox folder you’re looking for. Screenshot by The Escapist

In all likelihood, that fix should work and solve your Error Code 403 problems. However, if it doesn’t, you can also attempt to redownload Roblox again, sign out and back into your account, or restart your PC altogether.

Roblox is available to play now.

