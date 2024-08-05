How To Fix Fields of Mistria Freezing and Crashing

If you’re experiencing some problems with Fields of Mistria freezing and crashing, you’re not alone! While the game is generally well made, it’s still in Early Access, so some bugs are to be expected. Still, here are my fixes and warnings to stop Fields of Mistria from freezing and crashing.

Recommended Videos

How To Fix Crashing and Freezing in Fields of Mistria

Over the course of about ten hours of gameplay, I experienced Fields of Mistria crashing once and freezing another time. At the time of writing, it’s not entirely clear what causes the crashing and freezing issues, and they’ll definitely end up getting solved as time goes on. My biggest piece of advice is to make sure that you’re saving often. Before doing anything too major, make sure to take a trip back to your farm to save, and always save at either the beginning or end of every day.

Crashing and freezing might happen as a result of your hardware not meeting the requirements for Fields of Mistria. You can verify that your rig meets the hardware requirements here. Overall, it’s not too demanding, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

If your hardware is up to snuff, people who experienced a crash in the initial loading screen noted that when they used compatibility mode and set it to Windows 7, it worked for them. You can also try running the game as an admin, since that can sometimes fix these sorts of problems. It may also be worth deleting the game and re-installing it if it continues to not work.

I only experienced the game crashing once, so I’m not as able to speak to that. It seemed to be a freak occurrence. However, I experienced the game freezing when trying to trash an Acorn from the menu and stopping and exiting out before completing the action. It may be that the game is specifically glitching out in the inventory management system. The only way to fix the game when that happens is to reset. Days are relatively short, and if you’ve been saving often, it shouldn’t be too much of a burden.

Something to keep in mind is that NPC Studio is actively asking people to send them feedback and note bugs when they encounter them. I highly recommend doing that, since it’s likely to help them figure out what’s going on with some of these bugs and iron them out.

✨ Looking to share some feedback?

🐛 Found a bug to report?

Please fill out this handy form and tell us all about it!

📝https://t.co/0gX2MHwApN pic.twitter.com/6OCZkEN7LV — Fields of Mistria ✨ Out Now in Early Access (@FieldsofMistria) August 5, 2024

In the event that more information about how to avoid crashing and freezing in Fields of Mistria is made available, I’ll update this article. However, right now, there are no real known fixes except to verify your hardware, try running the game in different modes, and making sure to save often to minimize any lost progress.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy