How to Fix Low Audio Issues in Metaphor ReFantazio

The soundtrack of Metaphor: ReFantazio is fantastic, and so too is the voice acting. So it is a bit of a shame that Metaphor: ReFantazio seems to be getting plagued by low audio issues across the board. Here’s how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

Metaphor: ReFantazio Low Audio Issue Fix

At the moment, it seems like the low audio issues for Metaphor: ReFantazio are mostly present on PC, whether you’re playing via Steam or the Xbox app. I’ve not heard any reports of console players facing the same problems in the game. Fixing this issue requires you to download the third-party software FxSound to your PC, which isn’t ideal, but it’s the only solution for now.

Here’s what you need to do:

Download FxSound from the official website and install it. Launch FxSound on your PC and set your preferred audio device. This could be your headphones or speakers. Save your settings. Launch Metaphor: ReFantazio, go to System Settings, select Audio, then Audio Output. From here, choose FxSound Speakers, or FxSound Audio Enhancer, then save your settings.

This should resolve the low audio issues in Metaphor: ReFantazio. In addition to that, while you’re in the Audio settings, make sure to set the Master Volume to maximum as well.

At the time of writing, we’ve yet to receive any official word from Atlus acknowledging the bug, but hopefully this gets patched soon as it was also an issue in the demo.

And that’s how to fix the low audio issues in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy