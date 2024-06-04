How To Fix the No Audio Bug in Destiny 2 – 3D Audio Fix

With the arrival of The Final Shape in Destiny 2, we are facing our oldest enemy. No, not server issues. Yes, bugs.

Thankfully, this one is not all that serious, but it is certainly annoying. If you are trying to play but simply cannot hear any audio, then the fix is actually quite simple.

How to fix the audio bug in Destiny 2

This isn’t the first time that Destiny 2 players have been hit with a bug that killed their audio, but given this is the final DLC, it might just be the last.

Open your Settings menu by either typing it in the Search Bar or hitting the Windows key and selecting it from the menu.

menu by either typing it in the Search Bar or hitting the Windows key and selecting it from the menu. From there, select the System tab.

tab. The second option on the new tab will be Sound , so select it.

, so select it. Find the option that you are using to listen to your audio, be it speakers, a headset, or something else.

Click on it to see a new menu, then select the Spatial sound “Off” option at the bottom.

This will turn off your 3D Audio and fix the issue. It’s a little frustrating not to have 3D audio if you have a good setup for it, but it’s better to have audio than absolutely nothing. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the Bungie Support social channels and future patch notes, as a fix will likely be mentioned there when it is rolled out, and you can then reactivate your Spatial sound option.

