After maintenance in Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV), players might run into errors that keep them from logging in , such as the Unable to Complete Version Check error, usually followed by the numbers [30410][30607][20457][410]. Here’s how to fix the unable to complete version check error in FFXIV.

How to Remove the Ffxiv Unable to Complete Version Check Error

While there are some other possible number variations for the unable to complete version check error in FFXIV (such as [30605] [20447] [20526]), they all tend to have the same origin: corrupted files during the update’s download. The problem might be entirely different, but it’s usually this. Fortunately, we have a few possible solutions.

1. Restore Game Data

If you’re unable to log in after the latest maintenance, you can try using the launcher’s own restoration tool. Select “Config” in the launcher and scroll down to find the Restore Game Data option. The latest patch files will be downloaded again, which has a good chance of fixing any corrupted file issues you’ve been running into.

Screenshot by The Escapist

2. Altering Your Boot Configurations

Credits to Reddit user monaf12 for this solution. Head to Documents\My Games\FINAL FANTASY XIV – A Realm Reborn and look for the FFXIV_BOOT.cfg file. Open it with Notepad and alter the BootVersionCheckMode number from 0 to 1. Save your changes and try opening the game again.

3. Restart Your Connection/Device

Sometimes all you need is to reboot either your computer or your modem, as they can be the source of the issue. Try to log back in once you do. Otherwise, try the next option below.

4. Use a VPN to Log In

If you’re having route problems and restarting didn’t help you at all, you could also try using a VPN to log in/force the game to update, and then you can close it down. Even free VPNs will work for that. ExitLag and NoPing are tunneling services, not VPNs, so they won’t do.

5. Reinstall Your Game

If everything else fails and you see no other option that could help you, this will be your last chance. Only do this as your absolute last option, as the game has over 90GB of files as of Dawntrail.

The Unable to Complete Version Check error should be gone after trying any of these methods, and you’ll be able to log back to FFXIV once you’re done with it. There’s still a lot to do in the newest expansion, such as adventuring in treasure dungeons, which makes the headache of solving this error totally worth it.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play now.

